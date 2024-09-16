Quantcast
Monday, September 16, 2024

Gwen Walz's Bizarre Hand Gesture Against Trump Draws Backlash

'I can't get over how cringe this is...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Gwen Walz, the wife of Democrat vice presidential nominee and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz drew criticism with an ill-received hand gesture intended to attack President Donald Trump. 

While campaigning in Wisconsin on Saturday, the Minnesota first lady raised her hand and gestured from left to right to mimic Harris’s call to “turn the page” from Trump. 

“I kind of liked it when she did this… turn the page,” Walz said, awkwardly repeating the gesture as her husband stood behind her. 

“You liked that? Okay. So, I need you to be with me and practice with me. What are we going to do? We’re gonna turn the page,” Walz continued, instructing the crowd to mimic her gesture. 

She performed the same awkward gesture twice before adding, “You know what that looks like? Bye-bye!” she said, waving her hands. 

“Bye-bye, Donald Trump!” Walz shouted into the microphone. “We are turning the page. 52 days and we are turning the page! 52 days and we need a ‘Bye-bye! Donald Trump.’”

Walz’s speech lasted less than 15 minutes, but it took only moments for critics to call out her unusual behavior. 

The Trump War Room said on X, “CONFIRMED: Gwen Walz is just as cringe as Tampon Tim.” X personality Paul A. Szypula commented, “There’s something very wrong with these two.”

Podcast host Benny Johnson commented, “I can report that Tim Walz’ wife is now confirmed 1000x worse than Hillary Clinton. I’m sorry you have to watch this.” 

Johnson’s clip garnered 4.6 million views, while the Trump War Room’s post received 2.6 million. Fox News was the first to report on Walz’s awkward behavior.

Other criticisms included:

