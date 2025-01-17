‘Va-Va-Voom!’: Gutfeld Slams ‘Homely’ Dems, Says Trump Is Making America Hot Again

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Fox News host Greg Gutfeld took a sledgehammer to “homely” Democrats on Thursday’s episode of his comedy show, saying President-elect Donald Trump will Make America Hot Again with his good-looking incoming administration.

Gutfeld began his segment by saying attorney general pick Pam Bondi’s confirmation hearing was a “beauty and the beast moment” as she faced off against “bug-eyed monster” Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

“The Dems are the homeliest bunch since Kiss decided to take off their makeup,” Gutfeld said, telling his audience to look at the attractive Trump allies Democrats attack. “Three words come to mind: Va-va-voom!”

Gutfeld said of Trump’s transportation secretary pick, his former colleague Sean Duffy, “You don’t have nine kids by being a four.” About secretary of state nominee Marco Rubio, the Fox News host added, “it’s not polo they’re after” as an image of the outgoing senator flashed on screen.

He thirsted over Doug Burgum, Trump’s choice to lead the Interior Department, “whose brooding sexiness is bringing Count Chocula back to the supermarkets”—but not before fawning over director of national intelligence nominee Tulsi Gabbard.

“By comparison, the Dems seem like a parade of slovenly before pictures,” Gutfeld said, calling out Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., for looking like “he just got into a boozy fight with a leaf blower” as he grilled defense secretary nominee Pete Hegseth on Tuesday.

Gutfeld attributed unattractive Democrats to their victim mentalities and “defeatist beliefs.” He said, “You cannot embrace victimhood and still look hot—I mean, imagine me whining with this jaw line!”

Republicans believe there are “things worth protecting,” according to the Fox News host, who said “plus-sized cover girls” and “prom queens with beards” come from the Left’s embrace of ugliness.

“Ugly is rewarded by Democrats, who view sex appeal as hot privilege,” Gutfeld said, launching into a diatribe about “fatphobia” and Democrats who choose to “deep-throat a Ding Dong.”

He emphasized the importance of working on the mind to improve the body, saying “the pounds come off” easier with a change in mindset.

“Truth is, being ugly inside can make you ugly outside. And when you compare the parties, just no contest. Kristi Noem compared to Alejandro Mayorkas? I mean, let’s just say, shooting a dog in the head wouldn’t be a dealbreaker,” Gutfeld said as his audience erupted with laughter.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.