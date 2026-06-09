Tuesday, June 9, 2026

Bill Gates to Testify on Epstein Relationship Wednesday

Gates said he met with Epstein several times starting in 2011, after Epstein pleaded guilty in 2008 on charges of solicitation of prostitution with a minor...

Posted by Headline USA Editor
Bill Gates
Bill Gates / PHOTO: AP

(, The Center Square) Bill Gates, the billionaire founder of Microsoft, will testify before the U.S. House Oversight Committee in a closed-door hearing on Wednesday over ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Gates is among several individuals brought in by lawmakers on the oversight committee to testify about their relationship with Epstein. Previously, Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, former Attorney General Pam Bondi and former president Bill Clinton were brought in to testify about Epstein.

Gates was mentioned various times throughout the U.S. Department of Justice’s release of documents associated with Epstein. He appeared with Epstein in estate photos released by the DOJ in December 2025.

Gates said he met with Epstein several times starting in 2011, after Epstein pleaded guilty in 2008 on charges of solicitation of prostitution with a minor.

“I was foolish to spend time with him,” Gates said in an interview. “I was one of many people who regret ever knowing him.”

In drafted emails from July 2013, Epstein claims Gates contracted a sexually transmitted infection. A spokesperson for Gates has denied claims in the email.

“While Mr. Gates acknowledges that meeting with Epstein was a serious error in judgment, he unequivocally denies any improper conduct related to Epstein and the horrible activities in which Epstein was involved,” the spokesperson said.

In February, Gates told a news outlet his meetings with Epstein were limited to dinners and that he regretted the time he spent with the deceased child sex offender. Gates has also denied Epstein’s financial involvement in his philanthropic endeavours.

“The foundation did not pursue any collaboration with Epstein and no fund was ever created,” the Gates Foundation wrote. “At no time were financial payments made by the foundation to Epstein, nor was he employed by the foundation at any time.”

Epstein also claimed Gates asked him to facilitate illicit sexual encounters and purchase drugs.

House Oversight Chair James Comer, R-Ky., said lawmakers on the committee will interview individuals associated with Epstein over the next few weeks. Leon Black, founder of Apollo Global Management; Doug Band, former aide to President Bill Clinton; and Kathy Ruemmler, former White House counsel for President Barack Obama, will testify on their relationship to and knowledge of Epstein.

Gates will testify to lawmakers behind closed doors and his testimony will nto be immediately available to the public.

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