Talarico Silences Gay Jokes, But Female Exes Were Congressional Staffers

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Rumors about James Talarico’s sexuality may be settled. The Texas Senate Democratic candidate has dated women. The catch? Both known partners were staffers in the Texas Legislature, raising questions about ethics.

Talarico, a Democratic member of the Texas House since 2018, is set to face Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in November. Paxton has long faced Democratic-led ethics-related allegations. But scrutiny is also now turning toward Talarico, amid questions over past relationships and workplace dynamics in government.

Talarico’s current girlfriend has been identified as Brianna Menard, his former chief of staff and longtime legislative aide, according to a Friday report published by Texas Scorecard.

Before his relationship with Menard, Talarico also dated Irma Reyes, a former executive director of the Mexican American Legislative Caucus, which operates in the same legislative environment where Talarico serves.

Talarico’s campaign has claimed that his relationship with Menard did not begin until after she left his office, though questions remain.

Menard worked in Talarico’s office until 2023. Talarico said he has been in the same relationship for four years, which Texas Scorecard noted overlaps with Menard’s time working in his office.

Reyes claimed in a statement posted online that her relationship with Talarico ended five years ago. She has pushed back against media inquiries into her personal life, calling herself a “private citizen.”

“I will also not allow my private life to be taken advantage of by any journalist, political operative, or candidate. I intend to make no further statements regarding the 2026 campaign for US Senator from Texas,” Reyes added.

A photo posted by Talarico shows him sending flowers to Reyes for her birthday. Other posts appear to show Reyes and Talarico together on the opening day of the Texas Legislature.

Talarico’s campaign declined to answer questions about whether he had relationships with individuals beyond Menard.

NEW: A second former Capitol staffer has confirmed a past romantic relationship with Democrat Senate candidate James Talarico https://t.co/U46q2wHxRU — Brandon Waltens (@bwaltens) June 8, 2026

The Texas Scorecard report comes amid fresh scrutiny of lawmakers over a wave of recent scandals involving staff relationships and sexual misconduct. Talarico has not been accused of any wrongdoing.

Most recently, Democrat Eric Swalwell dropped out of the California governor’s race and resigned from Congress after multiple women accused him of sexual misconduct. Two of his accusers alleged he sexually abused them.

Tony Gonzales, the now-former Texas GOP congressman, admitted to an affair with a married staffer before resigning from Congress over the relationship. The staffer later died by suicide after her husband learned of it.

Meanwhile, two of Swalwell’s longtime Democratic pals, Sen. Ruben Gallego and Rep. Jimmy Gomez, are also facing congressional scrutiny and investigations over related misconduct allegations.