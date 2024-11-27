DOJ Drops Case against Pakistanis Caught Smuggling Iranian Arms to Houthis

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) In February, the Justice Department announced charges against four men who were caught by U.S. naval forces transporting weapons from Iran to Houthi rebel forces in Yemen.

At the time, the DOJ lamented the fact that two Navy SEALs lost their lives during the interdiction.

“The Justice Department extends our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the two Navy SEALs who lost their lives on January 11th while conducting an operation in the Arabian Sea,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said at the time. “The Justice Department will use every legal authority to hold accountable those who facilitate the flow of weapons from Iran to Houthi rebel forces.”

But last week, the DOJ dropped its case against two of the men—20-year-old Pakistani national Izhard Muhammad and 25-year-old Ghufran Ullah—so that they can serve as material witnesses against two of the other defendants, Muhammad Pahlawan and Mohammad Mazhar.

The DOJ dropped charges against 2 Pakistani men caught smuggling arms to the Houthis earlier this year. The men will now testify for the government. Two Navy SEALs died capturing these men. I wonder how the Navy feels about the DOJ's decision to drop charges pic.twitter.com/14VJzWAnj0 — Ken Silva (@JD_Cashless) November 27, 2024

According to two Nov. 15 FBI affidavits, agents interviewed Muhammad and Ullah in January, after they were captured by the Navy in international waters off the coast of Somalia.

“During the course of that interview, the witness provided information that is material to the Investigation being conducted in the Eastern District of Virginia. Further, the FBI’s investigation has revealed that IZHAR MUHAMMAD likely has additional information that is material to this matter,” the FBI’s affidavit for Muhammade’s arrest said.

“Specifically, the government anticipates that IZHAR MUHAMMAD, as a crewmember that boarded the dhow in Konarak, Iran on or about approximately January 5, 2024, and traveled on it with Pahlawan until the Navy stopped the dhow on or about January 11, 2024, will be able to provide testimony [against the other defendants].”

Muhammad is expected to testify about his crew’s arms smuggling, as well as the crew’s organizational structure. The FBI affidavit for Gullah’s arrest contains similar information.

The DOJ’s charges against the two Pakistanis were dropped on Nov. 15. They were immediately arrested on the same day to be held as material witnesses, and they remain in custody.

“The testimony of IZHAR MUHAMMAD will be material to the federal investigation and trial of Muhammad Pahlawan and Mohammad Mazhar, and it will be impractical to secure this witness’s presence for purpose of a Rule 15 deposition, or at trial by subpoena, because the witness presents a serious risk of flight,” a Nov. 15 FBI affidavit said, explaining why arrest warrants were necessary even though the men are no longer criminal defendants.

“In light of the facts and circumstances discussed below, it is necessary to obtain a material witness warrant.”

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.