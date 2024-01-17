Illegal Released Into U.S. Thanks Biden, Fears Trump

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) An illegal immigrant from Venezuela who was recently released into the country thanked Joe Biden and expressed fear over Donald Trump becoming president.

The man said this while he was waiting with a group of other illegals from Venezuela and Guinea at the Houston airport, according to the Daily Caller.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection previously informed the American public that the Border Patrol had millions of illegal immigrants entering the country through the southern border under the Biden regime. In fiscal year 2022, there were more than 2.2 million encounters and, in the fiscal year 2023, there were more than 2 million encounters.

”Honestly, thank you for this opportunity… without your help we wouldn’t be here so that means a lot, that means a lot for me and that means a lot for all of us. I have many friends who crossed the border and they’re grateful [now that they have] a good financial situation. They help their family from Venezuela as well, they try to bring them and I think that’s awesome,” the illegal said.

In addition to that, the man who doesn’t respect Americans and the laws of their country also decided to not reveal his name and added that he — coincidentally — lost his passport and, as a result, needed to use the paperwork from Border Patrol to travel.

He also said that he was afraid of Trump becoming the president of the United States in January 2025, and, based on the fact that Trump easily won the Iowa caucus on Jan. 15, 2024, and that he promised the largest deportation “since Dwight Eisenhower” during his victory speech, the fear of an illegal is grounded in reality.

The illegal then informed the Caller that he crossed into Eagle Pass, Texas, where days before both the state and federal authorities recently had been feuding over border enforcement powers.

As was previously reported by Syracuse University’s Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse (TRAC), there is a backlog of roughly 3 million cases in the immigration court systems. The illegal said that he joined the backlog while adding that he is confident his case will be accepted.

”I will stay here in Houston and I’ll go to my brother’s house and hopefully get a job and help my family. I want to work here. I asked for asylum and they gave me one year so I have to fight for my case,” he said.