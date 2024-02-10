Former Teacher Admits Sexual Assault of Minor After Her DNA Discovered in Student’s Bed

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) A former teacher at Hungary Creek Middle School from Virginia pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a 14-year-old and now faces up to 50 years in prison.

The Henrico County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office reported that Megan Pauline Jordan pleaded guilty to four felony counts of carnal knowledge of a minor and one felony count of indecent liberties with a minor on Feb. 6, 2024, according to Blaze Media.

The 25-year-old woman is currently facing up to 50 years in prison if convicted on all five of the felonies.

In its press release, the Henrico County Police Department said that, in June 2023, Jordan was arrested on suspicion of committing “multiple crimes involving a minor.”

Jordan has been held at the Henrico County Jail since her June arrest without bond, according to the inmate records.

The Henrico County Police Department said that, at the time of her arrest, it “was made aware of potentially inappropriate acts involving an adult acting in a custodial manner with a Henrico County student.”

“From this case, enough information was gathered permitting Henrico County police to seek indictments related to potential sexual acts between an adult and a teen minor,” the department said.

Prosecutors added that she would sneak into the boy’s house and sexually abuse a 14-year-old student.

“On several occasions, Ms. Jordan would go to the victim’s house and have sexual intercourse with the student,” Henrico County Commonwealth Attorney Shannon Taylor said.

The Henrico County Public School District described Jordan’s sex scandal allegations as “an extremely serious and upsetting situation.”

“We have communicated with families at the school and will continue to support our school community in any way needed,” the district stated.

Investigators also said that they recovered Jordan’s DNA from the student’s bed sheets.

“I must recognize the brave action of those who brought this matter to the attention of Henrico Police Division. We are always asking people if they see something unusual, or not quite right, to say something. Because of their efforts, this predator is off the streets, out of our schools and will be held accountable for her actions,” Taylor said.