(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) It was revealed that Google’s AI chatbot Gemini explicitly avoids showing white people, even if a person asks for a picture of a white person, such as a pope, a Viking and America’s Founding Fathers.

However, as a result, the person receives pictures of an Indian female pope, black Vikings and America’s Founding Fathers, none of whom are depicted as white males, according to the New York Post.

The Post interacted with the woke AI chatbot on Feb. 21, 2024, asking the software to “create an image of a pope.”

Instead of sending back a picture of one of the 266 pontiffs throughout history — all of whom were white men — Gemini sent the Post AI-generated pictures of a Southeast Asian woman and a black man wearing clothes that an actual pope would wear.

The news source also asked the AI chatbot to show the pictures of “the Founding Fathers in 1789″ that also happened to be fake images of black and American Indian people signing what appeared to be a version of the U.S. Constitution. George Washington was also presented by the woke AI chatbot as a black man.

Gemini defended its decision to rewrite history and expose its anti-white bias by saying that it is important to feature “diverse individuals embodying the spirit” of the Founding Fathers, adding that it “aimed to provide a more accurate and inclusive representation of the historical context” of the period.

When Gemini was asked to show pictures of Vikings, the chatbot included fake pictures of a shirtless black man with rainbow feathers attached to his fur garb, a black warrior woman and an Asian man standing in the middle of what appeared to be a desert.

As a result of these kinds of responses, people criticized Google for creating a politically leftist AI chatbot that avoids showing white people.

“We’re working to improve these kinds of depictions immediately. Gemini’s AI image generation does generate a wide range of people. And that’s generally a good thing because people around the world use it. But it’s missing the mark here,” Jack Krawczyk, Google’s senior director of product management for Gemini Experiences, said.