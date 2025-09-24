Google Makes Free Speech Pledge, Years After Censoring Conservatives

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Tech giant Google announced on Tuesday that it would walk back censorship policies in response to congressional investigations, years after using its influence to suppress Americans’ speech it deemed problematic.

The company outlined the purported pledges in a letter to the House Judiciary Committee, which has for years probed Big Tech censorship.

Google claimed that much of its prior censorship practice was the result of government pressure from the Biden administration.

Google described the pressure campaign as “unacceptable and wrong” and vowed to halt third-party “fact-checkers” while restoring YouTube accounts previously banned for violating so-called misinformation rules.

🚨 BIG WIN FOR FREEDOM 🚨 pic.twitter.com/6Ld4au2UgF — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) September 23, 2025

The move was striking given Google’s reputation as one of the most censorship-prone tech giants, long accused of suppressing Americans’ speech on YouTube and Google Search.

Fox News first reported on Google’s announced changes, while the Media Research Center, a conservative media watchdog, has documented numerous instances of Google censorship in its CensorTrack database.

Among the targeted content were scientific discussions on COVID-19, stories by self-identifying transgender individuals rejecting transgender ideology, pro-life content and content supporting former President Donald Trump.

In a report recounting the censorship, the MRC wrote that it “found 41 examples of Google engaging in election interference from 2008 to early 2024.”

It added, “These included disabling then-presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard’s Google ads account and burying the campaign websites of GOP Senate candidates in competitive races in 2022.”

The censorship reportedly extended through the 2024 presidential election and even into the 2025 confirmation hearings of President Donald Trump’s cabinet nominees.

Most recently, YouTube censored Headline USA’s exclusively obtained video of last month’s gruesome Charlotte train stabbing, in which a homeless man slaughtered a 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee.

MRC also highlighted how Google repeatedly favored left-leaning outlets in Google News and search results.

“Google has finally entered a 12-step program to address its TDS. It has been the last holdout among Big Tech companies, but admitting it has a problem is a start,” Dan Schneider, vice president of Free Speech America at MRC, wrote on X.