Gold, War, and the Collapse of Safe Havens

(Money Metals News Service) The latest episode of the Money Metals Midweek Memo, hosted by Mike Maharrey, explores a growing shift in global markets. Traditional safe havens are no longer behaving as expected. In their place, gold is emerging as the primary refuge during economic and geopolitical instability.

The discussion begins with a light nod to St. Patrick’s Day and Irish folklore, including the myth of leprechauns and their elusive pots of gold. The story serves as a metaphor for misplaced trust and the dangers of chasing illusions. Maharrey contrasts this with the reality that investors do not need to chase myths to acquire gold. It remains accessible and tangible.

That contrast sets the stage for the central theme of the episode. In a world filled with financial distortion and geopolitical risk, investors are increasingly searching for something real.

Treasuries Fail the Safe Haven Test

Historically, U.S. Treasury bonds have been considered the ultimate safe haven during times of war and uncertainty. That expectation is now being challenged.

Following the escalation of conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran, the 10-year Treasury yield rose from 3.96 percent to 4.20 percent. Rising yields indicate falling bond prices and weakening demand. Instead of capital flowing into Treasuries, investors appear to be pulling away.

This behavior signals a deeper issue. Confidence in U.S. debt is eroding even during conditions that would normally drive demand higher. The lack of interest in Treasuries during wartime suggests a structural shift rather than a temporary anomaly.

Gold Surges While Markets Hesitate

Gold reacted immediately to geopolitical tensions, briefly surging above $5,400 per ounce. However, the rally was short-lived. Prices pulled back and have since traded within a range between roughly $5,000 and $5,200.

Despite the initial spike, broader market behavior remains cautious. Oil prices have stayed mostly below $100 per barrel, and equities have stabilized. Investors are not fully committing to risk or safety.

Even so, gold continues to demonstrate resilience. It remains the asset investors turn to first when uncertainty rises, even if short-term volatility follows.

Oil, Liquidity, and the Dollar System Under Pressure

According to Luke Gromen, the dynamics of the current conflict are tied closely to oil markets. Rising energy prices are forcing countries to make difficult financial decisions.

Global investors hold approximately $27 trillion in dollar-denominated assets. When oil prices spike, nations must secure energy supplies. To do so, they often liquidate highly liquid assets such as U.S. Treasuries.

This creates downward pressure on bond prices and upward pressure on yields. The system reveals its fragility. A global economy dependent on dollar liquidity becomes unstable when energy shocks force asset liquidation.

This is not simply a wartime anomaly. It reflects deeper weaknesses in the dollar-based financial system.

Inflation Misunderstood and Misrepresented

Maharrey emphasizes a critical distinction that is often misunderstood. Rising prices are not the root cause of inflation. They are a symptom.

True inflation is the expansion of the money supply and credit. While higher oil prices can push costs upward, they do not create inflation in the traditional economic sense.

This distinction matters because it shifts responsibility. Inflation is driven by monetary policy, not external price shocks. Governments often obscure this reality by blaming rising costs on external events rather than their own policies.

The implication is clear. Monetary expansion remains the underlying force eroding purchasing power.

Debt, Deficits, and Fiscal Reality

The fiscal situation in the United States continues to deteriorate. The national debt has reached $38.9 trillion and is approaching $39 trillion.

In February alone, the government ran a deficit of $37.5 billion. The fiscal year 2026 deficit has already surpassed $1 trillion within just five months.

Revenue has increased significantly. The government collected $1.89 trillion, a 10.8 percent increase compared to the previous year. Tariff revenue alone surged to $151 billion, up 294 percent year over year.

Despite this, spending continues to outpace income. The federal government spent $620.62 billion in February and $3.1 trillion so far this fiscal year.

The issue is not a lack of revenue. It is uncontrolled spending. Even modest increases in spending compound the long-term debt burden.

De-dollarization and the Rise of Gold

Global confidence in the dollar is weakening. Countries are increasingly seeking alternatives to dollar-based reserves.

Gold has now surpassed Treasuries as the largest foreign reserve asset. Central banks are accumulating gold at record levels as they attempt to reduce exposure to U.S. fiscal policy and geopolitical risk.

The weaponization of the dollar through sanctions has accelerated this trend. Nations are reevaluating their dependence on a system that can be used against them.

If global demand for dollars declines, the consequences for the United States could be severe. Excess dollars would return domestically, increasing inflationary pressure and weakening the currency.

War, Monetary Policy, and the Gold Outlook

War introduces additional economic strain. It increases government spending, expands deficits, and often leads to monetary easing.

According to UBS, gold is expected to rise between $5,900 and $6,200 by the end of the year. This represents roughly a 20 percent increase from current levels.

UBS analysts note that gold has struggled to break resistance at $5,200 despite geopolitical tension. However, the fundamental drivers remain intact. These include lower real interest rates, rising debt, and continued central bank demand.

They also highlight that gold often serves as a source of liquidity during market stress. Investors may sell gold temporarily to manage other positions, creating short-term pressure even within a broader uptrend.

The longer-term outlook remains positive. Structural forces continue to support higher gold prices.

The Federal Reserve and the Debt Trap

The Federal Reserve faces a difficult position. It must balance inflation concerns with the realities of a debt-heavy economy.

Raising interest rates would help control inflation, but would also increase the cost of servicing the national debt. Lowering rates supports economic activity but risks further currency devaluation.

UBS expects two rate cuts of 25 basis points by September. This suggests that monetary easing will continue despite inflation concerns.

This dynamic reinforces the case for gold. Lower real interest rates and a weaker dollar tend to support higher gold prices.

The Bottom Line for Investors

The episode concludes with a clear message. Inflation is not accidental. It is embedded within the system.

Governments rely on currency devaluation to sustain spending without imposing direct taxation. This erodes purchasing power over time.

Gold and silver offer an alternative. They serve as a store of value that is not dependent on government policy or monetary expansion.

With gold trading near $5,000 and projections reaching as high as $6,200, current price dips may represent opportunities. In a world of rising debt, geopolitical instability, and monetary uncertainty, gold remains a critical hedge.

The search for safety is no longer theoretical. For many investors, it is becoming urgent.