Quantcast
Friday, November 29, 2024

Ghislaine Maxwell Reportedly Left ‘Starving’ in Prison over Thanksgiving

'Portion sizes have been cut from 8oz to 2oz and Ghislaine hasn’t had food for five days...'

Posted by Ken Silva
Ghislaine Maxwell/IMAGE: YouTube

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) While millions of people feasted on Thanksgiving, convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell and other inmates at the low-security federal prison in Tallahassee were reportedly left starving.

According to a Friday report in the Daily Mail, Maxwell, 62, and other inmates at FCI Tallahassee in Florida are “going hungry” because the prison’s budget is strained.

“This has been going on since last week. The inmates have been told the Bureau of Prisons has run out of money and Ghislaine and the others have been left starving,” an anonymous source told the media outlet.

“Portion sizes have been cut from 8oz to 2oz and Ghislaine hasn’t had food for five days. The prison says it can’t afford to buy the vegetarian diet plan she is on. She and the others are going hungry.”

Another source told the Daily Mail that FCI Tallahassee has also run out of essential medications.

“The prisoners who need medication, everything from chemotherapy drugs to blood pressure medication, were pulled to one side and told there isn’t money for the drugs,” the source said.

Friday’s reportcomes about 10 months after news broke about the squalid conditions of Maxwell’s prison.

Citing a report from Justice Department’s Office of the Inspector General, the Independent reported in February that “black filth smeared on walls, rodent infestations, and sanitary products being used to plug leaks in dilapidated living quarters are a few of the issues recorded” at Tallahassee FCI.

“The report highlighted the prison’s food service and storage facilities, with vegetables found rotting in fridges and mouldy bread served to inmates. The cafeteria was found to contain broken stools with sharp edges which could be used as weapons, leaking windows, and scores of dead insects,” the Independent reported.

“Food warehouses were found to contain ‘seriously unsanitary conditions,’ including evidence of droppings by rodents who had chewed through boxes of food, bags of cereal infested with insects, and rusted and warped food containers.”

However, there have also been reports that Maxwell has received favorable treatment at FCI Tallahassee. In March, she was reportedly moved to the prison’s “honor dorm,” which is reserved for 30 to 40 of the low-security Florida lockup’s best-behaved prisoners.

Maxwell could be staying there for over another decade. On Monday, an appeals court upheld her conviction on five charges of recruiting and grooming four underage girls for the late pedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein to abuse between 1994 and 2004.

She is eligible for release in July 2037.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
How to End the Fed
Next article
No, Thanksgiving Is Not About Turkey, Indians, and Funny Hats…

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com