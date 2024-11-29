Ghislaine Maxwell Reportedly Left ‘Starving’ in Prison over Thanksgiving

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) While millions of people feasted on Thanksgiving, convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell and other inmates at the low-security federal prison in Tallahassee were reportedly left starving.

According to a Friday report in the Daily Mail, Maxwell, 62, and other inmates at FCI Tallahassee in Florida are “going hungry” because the prison’s budget is strained.

“This has been going on since last week. The inmates have been told the Bureau of Prisons has run out of money and Ghislaine and the others have been left starving,” an anonymous source told the media outlet.

“Portion sizes have been cut from 8oz to 2oz and Ghislaine hasn’t had food for five days. The prison says it can’t afford to buy the vegetarian diet plan she is on. She and the others are going hungry.”

Another source told the Daily Mail that FCI Tallahassee has also run out of essential medications.

“The prisoners who need medication, everything from chemotherapy drugs to blood pressure medication, were pulled to one side and told there isn’t money for the drugs,” the source said.

Friday’s reportcomes about 10 months after news broke about the squalid conditions of Maxwell’s prison.

Citing a report from Justice Department’s Office of the Inspector General, the Independent reported in February that “black filth smeared on walls, rodent infestations, and sanitary products being used to plug leaks in dilapidated living quarters are a few of the issues recorded” at Tallahassee FCI.

“The report highlighted the prison’s food service and storage facilities, with vegetables found rotting in fridges and mouldy bread served to inmates. The cafeteria was found to contain broken stools with sharp edges which could be used as weapons, leaking windows, and scores of dead insects,” the Independent reported.

“Food warehouses were found to contain ‘seriously unsanitary conditions,’ including evidence of droppings by rodents who had chewed through boxes of food, bags of cereal infested with insects, and rusted and warped food containers.”

However, there have also been reports that Maxwell has received favorable treatment at FCI Tallahassee. In March, she was reportedly moved to the prison’s “honor dorm,” which is reserved for 30 to 40 of the low-security Florida lockup’s best-behaved prisoners.

Maxwell could be staying there for over another decade. On Monday, an appeals court upheld her conviction on five charges of recruiting and grooming four underage girls for the late pedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein to abuse between 1994 and 2004.

She is eligible for release in July 2037.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.