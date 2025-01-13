Candace Owens: French President Made Threat over Exposé on Wife’s True Identity

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Political commentator Candace Owens said Friday that French President Emmanuel Macron gave her a legal threat over her theory that his wife, Brigitte, is a man.

Owns repeatedly explored the possibility that France’s first lady “has a penis,” making multiple videos explaining the reason she questions Brigitte Macron’s transgender identity.

Owens revealed that she received a letter on behalf of Macron from a process server on dated Dec. 3, 2024, which characterized the former Daily Wire host’s coverage of the theory in March 2024 as a “defamatory” disinformation campaign.

“Mrs. Macron does not owe you proof that she is, and always has been, a woman,” the legal letter states, adding that Brigitte Macron’s gender identity “is none of your business.”

Owens raised an eyebrow over the effort put into silencing talk of the French first lady’s potential transgender identity, saying, “That’s a lot of effort for something that can be so easily debunked.”

She wondered aloud, “Wouldn’t you just answer the question at a certain point?”

The legal letter included the following passage: “These allegations are defamatory for multiple reasons. At the outset, it must be clear that there is nothing defamatory or reputationally damaging about being transgender. But what is defamatory and highly damaging is attacking the integrity and credibility of President and Mrs. Macron with this vicious rumor that they are lying and manipulating the French people — one you knew was false at the time of publication.”

Owens called the Macrons’ letter “insane,” especially for a foreign leader to send a legal letter to someone in another country over online speech.

She mentioned there were “a lot of odd things” about the legal letter, such as how the sender urged for it not to be publicized.

“It came across that they wanted to keep this rather hush hush,” Owens said.

Owens is not the only person to face the ire of the French over theories that Brigette Macron is a man. A spiritual medium and an independent journalist went on trial in France over a YouTube interview in which they discussed the transgender theory, according to France24.

Both women were found guilty of slander, BBC News reported in September 2024. They were ordered to pay thousands in damages to Brigitte Macron and the French first lady’s brother, who the theory claims could actually be Brigitte’s identity pre-transition.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.