G. Edward Griffin Exposes the Fed: Secrets, Cartels, and the Battle for Monetary Control

(Interview Starts Around 5:40 Mark)

The Birth of the Creature: Jekyll Island and the Founding of the Federal Reserve

From secretive meetings among powerful bankers to the implications of programmable digital currencies, Griffin offered insights from decades of research, revealing a system he calls “a legal cartel” and “a criminal organization.”

Griffin explained that the Federal Reserve is not a government agency, as most Americans believe, but a private banking cartel formed under the Federal Reserve Act of 1913. It was designed to appear governmental—complete with a name implying federal oversight—but, in practice, is independent from Congress and operates in the interest of its member banks.

The Fed’s inception was cloaked in secrecy. Griffin recounted how in 1910, powerful bankers including Paul Warburg and Senator Nelson Aldrich boarded a private railcar under strict secrecy protocols and traveled to Jekyll Island, Georgia.

There, at a private resort owned by some of the richest industrialists of the era, they drafted what would become the blueprint for the Federal Reserve System.

So intense was the secrecy that participants used first names only, and Warburg even carried a shotgun case as a prop to pretend he was merely on a duck-hunting trip—despite never having fired a gun in his life.

“Few wars in history have been concocted under greater conditions of secrecy than the creation of the Fed,” Griffin emphasized.

The Real Purpose: Power, Profit, and Plunder

Griffin’s research led him to a damning conclusion: the Fed was created not to serve the public good, but to protect and expand the power of large banking interests.

With control over the nation’s money supply, this private cartel could legally plunder the American people through inflation, monetary manipulation, and perpetual debt creation.

He recalled how Paul Warburg, a key architect of the Fed, reassured fellow bankers who were worried about the bill’s early concessions to Congress by saying, “Relax. Our job is to get the bill passed. We can fix it up later.”

That prediction came true—the Federal Reserve Act has been amended over 100 times, expanding its power far beyond what the original legislation allowed.

The Fed and Big Government: A Symbiotic Enabler

Griffin and Maharrey discussed how the Fed enables unrestrained government growth, citing examples such as funding wars and massive welfare programs.

“The public would never tolerate the taxation needed to support these programs,” Griffin said. “So they disguise it as inflation.”

This relationship has created a feedback loop where monetary expansion allows for political excess, which in turn depends on further expansion. Griffin warned that this unsustainable cycle has already passed the point of no return.

“They’ve already lost control of the system,” Griffin stated. “Now they’re accelerating its destruction so they can replace it with something worse.”

The Endgame: Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) and Total Control

According to Griffin, the collapse of the current monetary system is not accidental—it is a controlled demolition to pave the way for Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs). He warned that CBDCs would give governments and central banks total control over individual spending, savings, and even behavior.

“The final step is programmable money. The power to throw a switch and your account is frozen or gone—that’s the real goal,” he said.

Vindication and Legacy

Griffin admitted that, when his book was first published in the early 1990s, he feared harsh criticism. But to his surprise, the strongest rebuttal came from a professor who admitted: “Well, what he says is true—but we’re living well, aren’t we?”

His message has only grown in relevance.

Since The Creature from Jekyll Island was released, the Fed has engaged in unprecedented interventions—most notably during the 2020 pandemic when it created $5 trillion through quantitative easing. Griffin believes such actions prove the systemic danger he warned about decades ago.

What’s Next: Red Pill Expo and Freedom Force International

Now in his 90s, Griffin remains active. He is currently organizing the Red Pill Expo, scheduled for July 12–13 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, which will also be available online for free. The event serves as a gateway to the Red Pill University and Freedom Force International, organizations dedicated to education and activism.

Griffin, whose X (formerly Twitter) account is @GEdward_Griffin, urges those who see the writing on the wall to get involved:

“Knowing about it is not enough. We have to knock these people off their perch and replace them with honest people who value liberty.”

For more information:

Red Pill Expo – redpillexpo.org

– redpillexpo.org Red Pill University – redpilluniversity.org

– redpilluniversity.org Freedom Force International – freedomforceinternational.org

This interview reveals that the story of the Fed is not just economic history—it’s a tale of power, secrecy, and a system designed to benefit a few at the expense of the many.

As G. Edward Griffin frames it, understanding the Fed is the first red pill—and the beginning of a much larger awakening.