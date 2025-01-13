Fox News Host Announces New Show

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Will Cain, who currently co-hosts Fox and Friends Weekend, announced Monday he will have his own show in the 4 p.m. slot on Fox News Channel.

Cain will take one spot previously occupied by former Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto, 66, who worked as a business journalist on the network since its start 28 years ago. Cavuto declined extending his contract and hosted his last show on Dec. 19, 2024.

“So I’ve got some news. And I couldn’t be more excited!” Cain wrote on social media, reposting a TV News Now announcement.

So I’ve got some news. And I couldn’t be more excited! https://t.co/0AYazU7haj — Will Cain (@willcain) January 13, 2025

The Will Cain Show will premiere on Jan. 21—one day after President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Fox News contributor Charlie Hurt will replace Cain as co-host of Fox and Friends Weekend starting on Jan. 18, network CEO Suzanne Scott revealed Monday along with an array of other programming changes across Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network.

“As the media landscape continues to evolve, we are always looking to innovate our programming lineup to meet the needs of our viewers, and we are confident the new lineup will best position FOX News Media for the future,” Scott said in a statement. “Will Cain brings years of experience to the 4 p.m. hour as an accomplished broadcaster and a lawyer and we look forward to adding his insights to what will no doubt be another historic news cycle ahead this year.”

Cain’s show will expand beyond Cavuto’s business-centric approach, taking on politics, culture and sports in addition to the topic, according to Fox News.

“It has been an honor to wake up with America these past four years and I am thrilled to apply my background in news, law, entertainment and business to help our viewers better understand the headlines through thought-provoking content and analysis every weekday afternoon,” Cain said.

Fox News also just announced: • ‘The Big Weekend Show’ will expand to 6-8 PM/ET. • ‘The Fox Report’ will also grow to two hours from 3-5 PM/ET • ‘The Big Money Show’ will expand to two hours on Fox Business, adding @dagenmcdowell as co-host. pic.twitter.com/hOWDlW2F7g — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) January 13, 2025

Other changes include The Fox Report and The Big Weekend Show expanding to two hours on Saturdays and Sundays beginning on Jan. 18, Fox News revealed.

Fox Business’s Dagen McDowell will also expand her airtime by joining The Big Money Show from 12-2 p.m. as she continues to host The Bottom Line at 6 p.m., according to the network. McDowell’s new hours start on Jan. 27.

