Quantcast
Monday, January 13, 2025

‘Disaster Tourists’: Actress Takes Aim at Meghan Markle, Prince Harry for California Fire ‘Photo-Op’

'I’m thankful to my partners at Netflix for supporting me in delaying the launch, as we focus on the needs of those impacted by the wildfires in my home state of California...'

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle / IMAGE: @OilLondonTV via X

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) Actress Justine Bateman took aim at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on Saturday over the couple’s California fire photo-op.

Bateman called out the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for visiting damage from the Palisades fire as though it were a tourist attraction, labeling the duo “disaster tourists.”

“Meghan Markle and Harry are no better than ambulance chasers,” the Family Ties star wrote on social media. “What a repulsive ‘photo op’ they achieved.”

The actress continued, “They are ‘touring the damage’? Are they politicians now? They don’t live here; they are tourists. Disaster Tourists.”

Markle and her husband were seen in Pasadena chatting with the city’s mayor, Victor Gordo, on Friday, video captured by Fox 11 Los Angeles shows.

Netflix announced Sunday that “at the request of Meghan,” the release of Markle’s upcoming cooking show would be delayed until March. The series, titled With Love, Meghan, was supposed to premiere on Jan. 15.

Markle’s “tone-deaf” culinary comeback faced blowback on social media, with many blasting the ex-royal for her inauthenticity.

The 43-year-old former actress branded her new eight-episode show as an “at home” look inside her food-making adventures—but filmed it in an $8 million rented mansion down the road from her Montecito residence, according to the Daily Mail.

“I’m thankful to my partners at Netflix for supporting me in delaying the launch, as we focus on the needs of those impacted by the wildfires in my home state of California,” Markle said of the show’s delayed release.

Outspoken host Dan Wootton slammed Markle for “cosplaying as humanitarian,” calling her visit to the wreckage of California’s fires “a Netflix PR stunt.”

One X user suggested Netflix “decided to shelve” the duchess’s show over lack of enthusiasm because “nobody wants to watch this race-baiting narcissist who lives in constant victimhood.”

Another X user added Markle did not want to compete with the California fires for attention, saying, “This just about sums her up.”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Candace Owens: French President Made Threat over Exposé on Wife’s True Identity

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com