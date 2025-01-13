‘Disaster Tourists’: Actress Takes Aim at Meghan Markle, Prince Harry for California Fire ‘Photo-Op’

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Actress Justine Bateman took aim at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on Saturday over the couple’s California fire photo-op.

Bateman called out the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for visiting damage from the Palisades fire as though it were a tourist attraction, labeling the duo “disaster tourists.”

Meghan Markle and Harry are no better than ambulance chasers. What a repulsive "photo op" they achieved. They are "touring the damage"? Are they politicians now? They don't live here; they are tourists.

Disaster Tourists. #PalisadesFire https://t.co/Kv6v6jSX4y — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) January 12, 2025

“Meghan Markle and Harry are no better than ambulance chasers,” the Family Ties star wrote on social media. “What a repulsive ‘photo op’ they achieved.”

The actress continued, “They are ‘touring the damage’? Are they politicians now? They don’t live here; they are tourists. Disaster Tourists.”

Markle and her husband were seen in Pasadena chatting with the city’s mayor, Victor Gordo, on Friday, video captured by Fox 11 Los Angeles shows.

Netflix announced Sunday that “at the request of Meghan,” the release of Markle’s upcoming cooking show would be delayed until March. The series, titled With Love, Meghan, was supposed to premiere on Jan. 15.

Markle’s “tone-deaf” culinary comeback faced blowback on social media, with many blasting the ex-royal for her inauthenticity.

The 43-year-old former actress branded her new eight-episode show as an “at home” look inside her food-making adventures—but filmed it in an $8 million rented mansion down the road from her Montecito residence, according to the Daily Mail.

“I’m thankful to my partners at Netflix for supporting me in delaying the launch, as we focus on the needs of those impacted by the wildfires in my home state of California,” Markle said of the show’s delayed release.

Outspoken host Dan Wootton slammed Markle for “cosplaying as humanitarian,” calling her visit to the wreckage of California’s fires “a Netflix PR stunt.”

Even while cosplaying as a humanitarian, Meghan Markle still manages to do that thing of always looking for someone more interesting or important in the room.

Seriously grim using the fire catastrophe in Los Angeles as a Netflix PR stunt. pic.twitter.com/BeqSLpB1cz — Dan Wootton (@danwootton) January 11, 2025

Let’s be clear: With Love, Meghan did not get enough love. So Netflix decided to shelve it for the time being. However, it was nice of them to allow Meghan Markle to say it’s because of the fires. But we all know the truth. Nobody wants to watch this race baiting narcissist who… — Sher❤ (@TheFabBookLover) January 12, 2025

Deranged narcissist Meghan Markle has postponed her show on Netflix, due to the wildfires in LA. She’s realised she won’t be centre of attention so wants to release it when she’s not competing with a huge natural disaster. This just about sums her up. — Prince & Princess of Wales (@TribesBritannia) January 12, 2025

One X user suggested Netflix “decided to shelve” the duchess’s show over lack of enthusiasm because “nobody wants to watch this race-baiting narcissist who lives in constant victimhood.”

Another X user added Markle did not want to compete with the California fires for attention, saying, “This just about sums her up.”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.