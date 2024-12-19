Quantcast
Veteran Fox News Business Anchor Neil Cavuto Leaving after 28 Years

'Neil Cavuto's illustrious career has been a master class in journalism and we're extremely proud of his incredible 28-year run with Fox News Media...'

Neil Cavuto / IMAGE: AP

(Headline USA) Neil Cavuto, a business journalist who hosts a weekday afternoon show on Fox News Channel and has been with the network since its inception in 1996, is leaving after Thursday’s show, Fox said.

A workhorse at the network, Cavuto also hosts programs at Fox’s sister, the Fox Business Network, and is not considered one of the stable of opinion hosts.

“Neil Cavuto’s illustrious career has been a master class in journalism and we’re extremely proud of his incredible 28-year run with Fox News Media,” the network said. “His programs have defined business news and set the standard for the entire industry. We wish him a heartfelt farewell and all the best on his next chapter.”

Unlike many at Fox, he has not interviewed President-elect Donald Trump since 2017 and sometimes has angered him.

Trump said on social media that Cavuto “is one of the WORST on television” after the Fox host said on his show that Trump had “decisively lost” his debate with Democrat Kamala Harris.

Cavuto’s contract was coming to an end and while he was offered an extension, he decided to leave, said a person at the network with knowledge of the discussions who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk about contracts.

The exit had nothing to do with Trump taking office next month for a second term, the person said.

Cavuto, 66, has stayed on the job despite a number of health issues through the years. He has multiple sclerosis, underwent heart surgery and had bouts of long COVID.

There’s no immediate word on who will replace Cavuto at 4 p.m. Eastern on Fox’s schedule, a coveted slot before the network’s most popular show, The Five.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press

