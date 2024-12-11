Quantcast
Wednesday, December 11, 2024

Fox News Hosts Explain ‘The Five’ Panelist’s Absence

'This is going to be a great surprise for a lot of you. You might have noticed that our friend, Greg Gutfeld, hasn’t been here for a couple of weeks and it’s been for a good reason...'

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Greg Gutfeld - PHOTO: Ben Sellers, all rights reserved
Greg Gutfeld at the Durham Performing Arts Center in North Carolina / PHOTO: Ben Sellers, Headline USA

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) The Five co-hosts explained Tuesday why Fox News personality Greg Gutfeld had been absent for weeks from the 5 p.m. roundtable show and as host of his late-night comedy show.

During The Five’s “One More Thing” segment, co-host Dana Perino announced Gutfeld and his wife welcomed a baby girl named Mira.

“This is going to be a great surprise for a lot of you. You might have noticed that our friend, Greg Gutfeld, hasn’t been here for a couple of weeks and it’s been for a good reason,” Perino said.

She read aloud a statement from new father Gutfeld, which said the following in part: “It is with great joy that my wife, Elena, and I have welcomed a baby girl into the world. Mira is healthy with a real set of lungs.”

The comedian joked that his daughter asked about Jesse Watters’s hair.

“She has Elena’s beautiful eyes and my rock-hard abs. We are hard at work teaching her three languages and putting her through rigorous workout routine,” Gutfeld continued. “She is already very observant and has asked if Jesse wears a toupee. I told her that he definitely wears a wig.”

Gutfeld made clear that he and his wife value privacy during their major life change. He thanked those who wished him well.

The Five co-hosts congratulated Gutfeld, making lighthearted jokes about his paternity leave. Perino said she misses Gutfeld, while Jeanine Pirro noted the importance of spending time with newborn children.

“Some of us miss you. But some are enjoying the time without you,” Watters joked. “Take as long as you want!”

“[S]ee, that’s how you keep a secret,” Gutfeld wrote on X after The Five aired. “[T]hanks to all the nice words! See ya in a few!”

Later that night on Gutfeld!, guest host Kat Timpf led the show with news of the birth of Gutfeld’s daughter.

Gutfeld! regular Tyrus joked that 60 years old is the “best time” to have a child.

“Think about it! He’s financially set, you know, he values his time he’s got left,” he said, noting it’s a “great time to be a dad.”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Trump Shooter’s Dad Said He Noticed Son’s Declining Mental Health, Final Report Reveals
Next article
Ousted ‘Squad’ Rep. Dragged on X for Rant about Penny Acquittal

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com