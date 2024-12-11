Fox News Hosts Explain ‘The Five’ Panelist’s Absence

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) The Five co-hosts explained Tuesday why Fox News personality Greg Gutfeld had been absent for weeks from the 5 p.m. roundtable show and as host of his late-night comedy show.

During The Five’s “One More Thing” segment, co-host Dana Perino announced Gutfeld and his wife welcomed a baby girl named Mira.

“This is going to be a great surprise for a lot of you. You might have noticed that our friend, Greg Gutfeld, hasn’t been here for a couple of weeks and it’s been for a good reason,” Perino said.

The mystery of Greg Gutfeld’s whereabouts is over! Greg and his wife welcomed a baby girl, Mira, into the world. She apparently has a solid set of lungs and Greg’s abs. Congrats @greggutfeld pic.twitter.com/tTIcSAVOyk — The Right Answer (@theright_answer) December 11, 2024

She read aloud a statement from new father Gutfeld, which said the following in part: “It is with great joy that my wife, Elena, and I have welcomed a baby girl into the world. Mira is healthy with a real set of lungs.”

The comedian joked that his daughter asked about Jesse Watters’s hair.

“She has Elena’s beautiful eyes and my rock-hard abs. We are hard at work teaching her three languages and putting her through rigorous workout routine,” Gutfeld continued. “She is already very observant and has asked if Jesse wears a toupee. I told her that he definitely wears a wig.”

Gutfeld made clear that he and his wife value privacy during their major life change. He thanked those who wished him well.

The Five co-hosts congratulated Gutfeld, making lighthearted jokes about his paternity leave. Perino said she misses Gutfeld, while Jeanine Pirro noted the importance of spending time with newborn children.

“Some of us miss you. But some are enjoying the time without you,” Watters joked. “Take as long as you want!”

“[S]ee, that’s how you keep a secret,” Gutfeld wrote on X after The Five aired. “[T]hanks to all the nice words! See ya in a few!”

see, thats how you keep a secret. thanks to all the nice words! see ya in a few! — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) December 10, 2024

Later that night on Gutfeld!, guest host Kat Timpf led the show with news of the birth of Gutfeld’s daughter.

Gutfeld! regular Tyrus joked that 60 years old is the “best time” to have a child.

“Think about it! He’s financially set, you know, he values his time he’s got left,” he said, noting it’s a “great time to be a dad.”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.