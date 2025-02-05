Sorry, Kilmeade Fans: Fox News Hires Lara Trump for New Saturday Primetime Show

(Headline USA) Fox News Channel has hired former Republican National Committee co-chair Lara Trump, to be host of a new weekend show that will debut later this month.

“I’m thrilled to bring my voice back to Fox News, talk directly with the American people, and highlight what makes this country so great,” Lara Trump said in a statement released by Fox. “As I cover the success of the golden age of America, I look forward to where this time will lead our country and where this opportunity will lead me in the future.”

Trump, the wife of first son Eric Trump, was a contributor who made appearances on Fox in 2021 and 2022.

Her hourlong show, My View with Lara Trump, will air at 9 p.m. on Saturday nights, Fox announced on Wednesday. She’s scheduled to start her show on Feb. 22.

In a statement, Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott called Lara Trump “a gifted communicator who knows how to connect to the viewers, successful entrepreneur and working mother.”

It was unclear how Lara Trump’s show came together. Married to Donald Trump’s son Eric, she said in December that she would consider running for a Senate seat in Florida in 2026.

Her new show will displace one hosted by journeyman anchor Brian Kilmeade, which is moving to Sunday nights.

The network’s Saturday primetime lineup also currently includes its Big Weekend Show, as well as talk shows hosted by former Reagan staffer Mark Levin and cab-driver-turned-comedian Jimmy Failla.

Fox said in its announcement that Trump’s show “will focus on the return of common sense to all corners of American life as the country ushers in a new era of practicality.”

Political relatives and those with close ties to presidential administrations are no stranger to television.

Former President George W. Bush’s daughter Jenna has been a longtime host on NBC’s “Today” show. Chelsea Clinton also worked as a reporter for NBC News while her mother Hillary was secretary of state. Meghan McCain, daughter of the late Sen. John McCain, was a host on ABC’s daytime talk show The View.

Press secretaries and former White House advisers also dot the lineups of several networks. Notably, Biden press secretary Jen Psaki has her own show on MSNBC, and George Stephanopoulos, a former campaign adviser for Bill Clinton, has had a prominent role for years on ABC News.

However, Trump’s RNC predecessor (and another political scion) Ronna Romney McDaniel was less successful when she attempted to secure an NBC deal—prompting outbursts and other protests from personalities such as former Meet the Press host Chuck Todd.

Lara Trump’s father-in-law has had a complicated relationship with Fox News, even as many of its personalities support his policies. He’s known to complain on social media if he sees something on the network that he considers disloyal.

Meanwhile, the president has staffed his new administration with several former Fox employees—19, by a recent count in the New York Times—headlined by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy.

Fox’s prime-time lineup is largely filled with opinion shows. Sean Hannity spoke frequently with Trump during his first term and has interviewed the president since his return to office.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press