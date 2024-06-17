Quantcast
Dems Preemptively Resist Trump’s Potential Victory, Defying Voters’ Will

'It’s not surprising Biden and his cronies are working overtime to stymie the will of the American people...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Donald Trump
Former President Donald Trump awaits the verdict at his porn-star sex trial in a Manhattan courtroom. / PHOTO: AP)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Far-left activists and Democrat governors are leading an unprecedented “resistance” campaign preemptively preparing for former President Donald Trump’s potential victory in the 2024 election. 

According to a report by the New York Times, Democrat governors are amassing stocks of abortion pills, non-profits are gearing up to flood the courts with bogus lawsuits against Trump administration policies and the Biden administration is fortifying the White House against anticipated changes under Trump. 

Adding to the alarm, a non-profit has gone so far as to hire a tax auditor to comb through its finances for any potential illegalities, fearing retribution should Trump return to power. 

Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung condemned the left’s preemptive efforts to undermine potential election outcomes. 

“It’s not surprising Biden and his cronies are working overtime to stymie the will of the American people after they vote to elect President Trump and his America First agenda,” Cheung said. “Their devious actions are a direct threat to democracy.”

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee boasted of stockpiling mifepristone pills to last through a hypothetical Trump presidency. 

“We have it physically in the state of Washington, which could stop him and his anti-choice forces from prohibiting its distribution,” he claimed in a softball interview with the Times. 

“It has a life span of five or six years. If there was another Trump administration, it’ll get us through,” the cynical Democrat added. 

Ian Bassin, the executive director of the partisan non-profit Protect Democracy, brazenly suggested that undermining the will of American voters if Trump wins is a “fundamental aspects of American self-government,” as reported by the Times. 

Bassin outrageously claimed that Trump, despite being democratically elected by the American people, is an “aspiring autocrat.” 

He added, “He is no normal candidate, this is no normal election, and these are no normal preparations for merely coming out on the wrong side of a national referendum on policy choices.” 

The American Civil Liberties Union is equally panicked, having hired an auditor to scrutinize any potentially illegal activity in its tax affairs—fearful that Trump, like President Joe Biden, would weaponize the federal government against its opponents. 

