Thursday, January 4, 2024

De Blasio Spotted ‘Cold and Homeless’ After Affair w/ Married Woman, $500K Fine

'He looked lonely, cold and homeless, sitting right next to the door...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The New York Post unveiled photographs capturing former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio seeming vagrant and lonely, just weeks after he was spotted strolling the city streets with his alleged girlfriend, a married woman from Michigan. 

“Bill de Blasio looked like a forlorn, aging city hipster as he spent the morning after New Year’s all alone, dressed in sweats and a wool cap, gazing wistfully out the window of a NoHo coffee shop,” the NY Post reported. 

According to a source, the former mayor was seen at Gasoline Alley Coffee Shop on Tuesday. “He looked lonely, cold and homeless, sitting right next to the door,” a witness said. “Had the coffee not been so pricey, I would’ve handed him a $1 note.” 

De Blasio’s solitude contrasts starkly with photos taken three weeks earlier when he was seen allegedly dating a married woman. The woman reportedly ignored her husband’s phone calls. 

Owen Stark told the NY Post last month that he was attempting to salvage his 12-year marriage with Kristy Stark before she was caught holding hands with the former mayor. 

“Kristy is still the most amazing woman I’ve ever met,” said the apparently estranged husband. “The only thing that’s ever mattered is what she wants.”

In contrast, de Blasio and former New York City First Lady Chirlane McCray announced their separation in 2023, with the couple taking to the New York Times to speak candidly about their ruptured relationship. 

“You can’t fake it,” McCray said regarding her failed marriage with de Blasio. “You can feel when things are off and you don’t want to live that way.” Referring to the period after de Blasio’s unsuccessful presidential bid, she added, “I just want to have fun.”

De Blasio mentioned that he “always” questioned whether marrying McCray, a self-proclaimed ex-lesbian, was a “time bomb ticking.” 

“For the guy who took the chance on a woman who was an out lesbian and wrote an article called ‘I Am a Lesbian,’ there was a part of me that would at times say, ‘Hmmm, is this like a time bomb ticking? Is this something that you’re going to regret later on?’ So I always lived with that stuff,” he told the NY Times. 

De Blasio’s downturn didn’t end with his marriage. Shortly after withdrawing from the Democratic primary race in 2020, he opted to run for Congress in 2022 but quickly withdrew when polls showed him trailing the other candidates (Rep. Dan Goldman ultimately won the newly redrawn district).

De Blasio stated that his unsuccessful congressional bid made him realize it was time to step away from politics.

He left the political arena with a whopping $500,000 fine for misusing the NYPD for his unsuccessful presidential bid.

Copyright 2023. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
