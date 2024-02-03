Quantcast
Friday, February 2, 2024

Is Fetterman’s Rightward Shift Linked to Breakup w/ Wife?

Posted by Molly Bruns
John and Gisele Fetterman
John and Gisele Fetterman / PHOTO: @johnfetterman via Twitter

(Molly Bruns, Headline USA) The dramatic rightward shift of once far-left Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., has led some to speculate that he may have split with his wife, Gisele, according to Revolver News.

“It simply cannot be a coincidence that John Fetterman started making sense at almost the exact moment he and his wife Giselle Fetterman apparently broke up,” tweeted conservative pundit Charlie Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA.

“The question is… which came first?” he added.

Kirk’s theory was a reaction to a post from online journalist Misha Schizarella, who previously posted about the Fettermans breaking up.

She tweeted that Giselle had deleted all pictures with her husband on her social media and had claimed to work as a fellow for the New York Times.

Twitter’s Community Notes function swiftly corrected her, and the Daily Mail confirmed her to be a fake.

Schizarella pushed back on the Community Notes, claiming that Giselle removed photos of her and her husband from Instagram.

As the reports of their imminent breakup spread, Giselle returned to Twitter after a two-month break.

“I posted several months ago that i would be talking a break from social media,” she wrote. “I was bored with it… i am a Pisces… it wasn’t adding anything to my life .. but leaving social media is somehow more exhausting than having it?! You guys really are terrible, respectfully.”

The couple also posted a photo together at a recent congressional dinner with the caption “Date Night.”

 

Fetterman directly responded to the rumors, saying that his wife’s social media break was a response to backlash from pro-Palestine protesters in an interview with the Daily Mail.

“I don’t even understand why there’s rumors because my wife clearly got tired of the online abuse from the same kind of crazies that show up at my home on Friday nights,” the senator said, referencing the pro-Palestine protestors that regularly appear outside of his private home.

Fetterman responded to the protestors by waving a large Israeli flag from the roof of his building.

The Babylon Bee poised a different theory for Fetterman’s latest cognitive shift.

