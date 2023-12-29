Fetterman Thinks Dems Predicting Biden 2024 Loss Should ‘Shut the F**k Up’

(Headline USA) Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., said this week that Democrats predicting President Joe Biden will lose in 2024 should “shut the f*** up.”

In an interview with Politico published on Wednesday, Fetterman was asked about polls showing Biden losing to former President Donald Trump in several key swing states, including Pennsylvania.

Fetterman dismissed the polls, claiming there’s still plenty of time for Biden to make a comeback.

“That doesn’t really matter. There’s a whole lifetime in politics between now and next November as well,” Fetterman said.

“I’m not worried about that,” he continued. “And I’m very vocal about this, too, while there are Democrats that are being very critical about the president.”

Fetterman then directly called out Democratic strategist James Carville, Bill Clinton’s former campaign manager.

Carville—often touted as a blunt-spoken centrist who is unafraid at calling out his own party—has warned that Biden is a uniquely weak incumbent.

“I’ll use this [as] another opportunity to tell James Carville to shut the f*** up,” Fetterman said.

Carville is one of several establishment Democrats to sound the alarm on Biden’s poor polling. In September of this year, before Biden began to trail behind Trump in swing state polling, Carville warned that no one is enthusiastic about the prospect of voting for Biden again.

“Let’s assume the election was November the 3rd of this year and the candidates are Joe Biden, the Democrat; Donald Trump, Republican; Joe Manchin and Larry Hogan, No Labels; and Cornel West,” Carville said.

“Trump would be a betting favorite,” he continued. “If I told you I would give you even money, you would not take that bet. All right. And so somebody better wake the f*** up.”

Fetterman, however, said Carville and other Democrats who are pessimistic about Biden’s chances aren’t being fair to the 81-year-old.

“I don’t know why he believes it’s helpful to say these kinds of things about an incredibly difficult circumstance with an incredibly strong and decent and excellent president,” Fetterman said of Carville. “I’ll never understand that.”