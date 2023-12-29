Biden-Backed Apple Watch Ban Would Benefit a Top Donor ‘Friend’

(Headline USA) A Biden-backed ban on the latest version of Apple Watches would directly benefit one of the president’s top Democratic donors, according to the New York Post.

The Biden administration declined this week to veto a court-imposed ban on certain Apple Watch imports, a decision made by the International Trade Commission after the medical technology company Masimo sued Apple for patent infringement over the blood-oxygen monitors on the Apple Watch Series 6.

The weeklong ban, which took effect on Dec. 21, had been temporarily paused by an appeals court as of Wednesday. It was unclear how greatly it may have impacted Christmas-related sales.

Joe Kiani, the founder and CEO of Masimo, happens to be a Democratic megadonor and one of President Joe Biden’s “closest friends,” according to the president himself.

Kiani has donated millions to the Bidens, including $1 million to the Biden Foundation and $750,000 to the pro-Biden Unite the Country PAC in 2020.

A spokesperson for Masimo claimed the CEO has never lobbied Biden over the Apple Watch dispute but accused Apple CEO Tim Cook of undertaking his own lobbying effort.

“This dispute has never been about money for Masimo,” the spokesman said. “The company’s motivation has always been and remains to hold Apple accountable for infringing Masimo’s patents and to restore integrity to the marketplace.”

Kiani has had a close relationship with the Biden family for years. In 2018, for example, he offered an $85,000 job to Joe Biden’s niece, Caroline, while she was serving two years of probation for stealing a credit card.

His company, Masimo, sued Apple in 2021, accusing the tech giant of poaching employees and stealing its intellectual property for measuring blood-oxygen levels, which was featured in the Apple Watch Series 6. Apple then counter-sued Masimo, arguing the company copied its technology.

On. Oct. 26, the ITC upheld a ruling siding with Masimo. The Biden administration had 60 days to decide whether to veto the ITC’s decision preventing Apple from importing Apple Watches with the blood-oxygen technology to the U.S., but declined to act.