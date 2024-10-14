Quantcast
Monday, October 14, 2024

SCOOP: FEMA Ordered N.C. Workers to ‘Stand Down’ over Phony Militia Rumor

'The initial report stated there was a truck load of militia that was involved. However, after further investigation, it was determined Parsons acted alone and there were no truck loads of militia going to Lake Lure...'

Posted by Ken Silva
Hurricane Helene traffic sign
A traffic sign north of Charlotte, N.C., on Interstate 85 instructs travelers not to travel west due to road closures after Hurricane Helene wreaked havoc on the infrastructure. / PHOTO: Ben Sellers, Headline USA

Update: This article initially reported that the rumors about militias hunting FEMA workers were “dubious.”  Shortly after publication, the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office told Headline USA that the reported rumors were indeed false. This article has been updated accordingly.

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The Federal Emergency Management Agency told hurricane relief workers in Rutherford County, North Carolina to “stand down” after receiving a phony rumor that an “armed militia” was “hunting” FEMA employees in the area.

The Substack account Hotshot Wake Up first reported FEMA’s stand-down order on Sunday, reporting that FEMA sent out communications to  Incident Management Teams, telling them to “stand down”and “evacuate immediately” in Rutherford County, North Carolina.

The Washington Post reported later on Sunday that the notification came from an official with the U.S. Forest Service, who said that “FEMA has advised all federal responders Rutherford County, NC, to stand down and evacuate the county immediately. The message stated that National Guard troops ‘had come across x2 trucks of armed militia saying there were out hunting FEMA.’”

The Post admitted that “it was unclear whether the quoted threat was seen as credible.” And sure enough, Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office debunked the rumors in an email to Headline USA on Monday.

It turns out, a lone 44-year-old man allegedly made a comment on Saturday about possibly harming FEMA employees in the Lake Lure and Chimney Rock area. But no militias were involved, the sheriff’s office told this publication.

The suspect, William Jacob Parsons of Bostic, North Carolina, was arrested and charged with Going Armed to the Terror of the Public. He was allegedly armed with a handgun and a rifle. Parsons received a $10,000 dollar secured bond, and was released later the same evening from the Rutherford County Detention Center, the sheriff added.

“The initial report stated there was a truck load of militia that was involved. However, after further investigation, it was determined Parsons acted alone and there were no truck loads of militia going to Lake Lure,” the sheriff concluded in his press release.

But that didn’t stop FEMA from halting work in an area that continues to reel from Hurricane Helene, which has killed at least 250 people there.

Hot Shot Wakeup reported Sunday that other federal agencies have resumed work—but not FEMA—while WaPo said that personnel were “back in place” by Sunday afternoon.

Meanwhile, a FEMA spokesperson told WBTV in Charlotte that some “operational adjustments” were made for safety issues. But the spokesperson didn’t confirm whether there was an active threat.

“FEMA continues to support communities impacted by Helene and help survivors apply for assistance,” the spokesperson reportedly wrote.

“For the safety of our dedicated staff and the disaster survivors we are helping, FEMA has made some operational adjustments. Disaster Recovery Centers will continue to be open as scheduled, survivors continue to register for assistance, and we continue to help the people of North Carolina with their recovery.”

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

