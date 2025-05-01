Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Feds Nab Second Suspect in Kristi Noem’s Gucci Purse Theft 

Bustamante-Leiva, believed to be an illegal alien from Chile, made national headlines after stealing Noem’s bag while she dined with family at Capitol Burger on Easter...

Posted by Luis Cornelio
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem. / PHOTO: The Center Square

(Luis CornelioHeadline USAFederal agents have cuffed a second suspect in the puzzling saga of the stolen Gucci purse belonging to DHS Secretary Kristi Noem. 

Cristian Rodrigo Montecino-Sanzana, 51, was taken into custody in Miami Beach, Florida, on Sunday, WSVN reported. His alleged accomplice, 49-year-old Mario Bustamante-Leiva, was arrested earlier in Washington, D.C. 

Bustamante-Leiva, believed to be an illegal alien from Chile, made national headlines after stealing Noem’s bag while she dined with family at Capitol Burger on Easter, according to federal prosecutors. 

On Sunday, Montecino-Sanzana appeared before Florida judge Mindy S. Glazer, who informed him that he was being held “for possession of a stolen or fictitious driver’s license.” 

Prosecutors alleged Montecino-Sanzana and Bustamante-Leiva stole Noem’s designer purse, which contained $3,000 in cash, her keys, medication, driver’s license, passport and Homeland Security badge. 

Investigators later spotted Montecino-Sanzana entering a Walgreens in Miami Beach, according to WSVN. Investigators said they found in his possession an identification that did not match his name. 

The arrest record noted that the suspect had “purchased the California identification card for work purposes.”  

His bond was set at $2,500. It remains unclear whether Montecino-Sanzana will face federal charges. 

Noem condemned the theft in a post on X, calling Bustamante-Leiva a “career criminal who has been in our country illegally for years.” 

She added, “Unfortunately, so many families in this country have been made victims by crime, and that’s why President Trump is working every single day to make America safe and get these criminal aliens off of our streets.” 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Texas Gov. Abbott Threatens City Over Israel Ceasefire Resolution
Next article
Kash Reassigns Woke FBI Agents Who Knelt During George Floyd Riots

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com