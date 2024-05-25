Feds Knew Biden Met w/ Son’s Chinese Partners

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) A massive cache of documents recently turned over to Congress revealed that federal agents gathered evidence during the 2016 election that Hunter Biden had used access to his father on an official government trip to China aboard Air Force Two to connect prospective business partners in the country with then-Vice President Joe Biden.

The federal agents didn’t do anything with this information, Just the News reported.

“They got to meet Dad. All very good. Talk later,” Hunter wrote in a December 2013 email.

In this email, Hunter confirmed how he connected his Chinese associates with his father in a Beijing hotel after Joe had met with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Additionally, Hunter bragged in his emails about how his father was so enamored with China’s communist leader, suggesting that “they are in love with each other.”

“They [almost] kissed on departure,” Hunter wrote in one of the emails seized by federal agents.

In 2015 and 2016, the FBI, IRS and Securities and Exchange Commission agents collected the previously nonpublic communications that were among 3.3 million pages of emails, bank records and corporate memos, as well as subpoenas during a criminal investigation into a fraudulent bond scheme involving an American Indian tribe.

Even though several of his business partners were charged in that case, Hunter wasn’t charged. Despite that, agents in that probe gained extensive access to Hunter’s bank files, corporate records and communications, including some that were not located on his now infamous laptop.

In 2019, the FBI seized the laptop and it became a subject of political controversy a year later, despite any mention of the laptop being removed from every Big Tech social media platform and major news publications and channels refusing to talk about it.

“The only reason Joe Biden wanted to kiss President Xi was that state-affiliated companies were about to line his family’s pockets with foreign wires and lucrative business opportunities,” House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, who is leading the current impeachment inquiry, said.