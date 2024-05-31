Quantcast
Federalist CEO: Republicans Should Campaign on What Dems They Will Lock Up

'Give me a list of which Democrat officials you’re going to put in prison, or get lost...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Sean Davis / PHOTO: Fox News YouTube channel screenshot

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Sean Davis, a columnist and the CEO of the conservative outlet The Federalist, suggested on May 30, 2024, that Republicans need to start creating lists of Democrats to prosecute and send to prison.   

Davis made his comments after the verdict came down in the sham New York City witchhunt of Donald Trump, the Gateway Pundit reported.

Leftist propaganda outlets like Mediate reported on his comments as well.

“In 2016, the presidential race was decided based on candidates releasing lists of potential Supreme Court nominees. In 2024, I want to see lists of which Democrat officials are going to be put in prison. This is what happens when you cross the Rubicon,” he wrote in one of his posts.

In another post, Davis told Republicans who plan to run for office in the future that they can forget about their “elegant little policy proposals” because he wouldn’t vote for them unless the provide the list.

“Give me a list of which Democrat officials you’re going to put in prison, or get lost. There’s only one way to deal with nuclear war, which is what Democrats have unleashed, and that is mutually assured destruction. Democrats declared war on our entire system of justice and the rule of law, and our only options are victory or defeat. I intend to win. Do you?” he wrote.

He then published another post, in which he called state attorney generals and prosecutors to do something about Democrats turning the United States into a communist regime.

“If you are a state AG/prosecutor with original criminal jurisdiction, you had better be drafting up charges, indictments and warrants for every Democrat official involved in this insane, treasonous attack on our entire constitutional republic,” he wrote.

In his latest post regarding the topic, Davis wrote that Joe Biden and Merrick Garland should be indicted.

“Biden and Garland should be indicted in Texas tomorrow for their ongoing criminal human trafficking conspiracy across the border and into the state of Texas, in direct contravention of state law,” he wrote.

Copyright 2024.
