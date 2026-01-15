Thursday, January 15, 2026

Federal Officer Shoots Illegal Immigrant after Being Attacked in Minneapolis

After officers reached the person, two other people arrived from a nearby apartment and all three started attacking the officer...

Federal immigration officers shoot pepper balls as tear gas is deployed at the scene of a reported shooting Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/John Locher)

(Headline USAA federal officer shot a man in the leg in Minneapolis after being attacked with a shovel and broom handle while trying to make an arrest Wednesday, officials said.

The Department of Homeland Security said in a statement on the social media platform X that federal law enforcement officers stopped a person from Venezuela who was in the U.S. illegally. The person drove away and crashed into a parked car before taking off on foot, DHS said.

After officers reached the person, two other people arrived from a nearby apartment and all three started attacking the officer, according to DHS.

“Fearing for his life and safety as he was being ambushed by three individuals, the officer fired a defensive shot to defend his life,” DHS said.

The two people who came out of the apartment are in custody, it said.

The city of Minneapolis said on X that the man shot was in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“We understand there is anger,” it said. “We ask the public to remain calm.”

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press.

