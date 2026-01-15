Federal Officer Shoots Illegal Immigrant after Being Attacked in Minneapolis

(Headline USA) A federal officer shot a man in the leg in Minneapolis after being attacked with a shovel and broom handle while trying to make an arrest Wednesday, officials said.

The Department of Homeland Security said in a statement on the social media platform X that federal law enforcement officers stopped a person from Venezuela who was in the U.S. illegally. The person drove away and crashed into a parked car before taking off on foot, DHS said.

At 6:50 PM CT, federal law enforcement officers were conducting a targeted traffic stop in Minneapolis of an illegal alien from Venezuela who was released into the country by Joe Biden in 2022. In an attempt to evade arrest, the subject fled the scene in his vehicle and crashed… — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) January 15, 2026

After officers reached the person, two other people arrived from a nearby apartment and all three started attacking the officer, according to DHS.

“Fearing for his life and safety as he was being ambushed by three individuals, the officer fired a defensive shot to defend his life,” DHS said.

The two people who came out of the apartment are in custody, it said.

The city of Minneapolis said on X that the man shot was in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“We understand there is anger,” it said. “We ask the public to remain calm.”

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press.