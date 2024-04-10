FBI’s Little Helpers Lobby DOJ to Arrest Thousands of More Jan. 6 Protestors

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) “Sedition Hunters,” the shadowy group of online sleuths that use controversial facial recognition technology to help the FBI track down Jan. 6 protestors, has written a letter for Attorney General Merrick Garland and U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves—urging them to arrest thousands of additional J6 protestors before the 2024 election.

Sedition Hunters lobbied Garland in a letter obtained and published Tuesday by leftist outlet Raw Story. The letter had not been delivered yet at the time Raw Story published its article.

“It appears that the department and the FBI are not on pace to arrest an alarmingly large percentage [of those] who committed crimes at the Capitol on January 6 but have not been charged yet,” the letter said.

The author of the letter is reportedly a Sedition Hunter that operates online under the handle @MsTerryMete. She declined to be named because she supposedly fears retaliation from Jan. 6ers, ane because she worries that she could face retaliation from the federal government if Donald Trump becomes president again, Raw Story reported.

“These people have already committed political violence once, and for the more violent offenders to remain un-arrested and face no accountability is a concern to me because it’s an election year — and what’s to stop them from committing political violence again this year?” she said.

According to the letter, 3,900 people committing crimes at the Capitol on Jan. 6. That includes people who breached the Capitol and those who engaged in violence on the grounds, but not the people who were on the Capitol grounds—itself a crime—but otherwise didn’t violate any laws.

“To date, the FBI has arrested upward of 1,375 people, leaving roughly 2,500 yet to be held accountable,” Raw Story reported.

Earlier this year, U.S. Attorney Graves signaled that his office would continue arresting Jan. 6 protestors, but the Sedition Hunters criticized him for reducing the rate of arrests.

“About 626 people have been charged with assaulting law enforcement and media, or entering a restricted area with a dangerous or deadly weapon,” Raw Story reproted.

“Based on those numbers, the arrest rate for violent offenders would need to pick up the pace from about 16 per month to 26 per month in order to meet the deadline before the statute of limitations runs out on Jan. 6, 2026.”

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.