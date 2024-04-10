Quantcast
Wednesday, April 10, 2024

Clinton-Appointed Judge Sentences Woman Who Revealed Ashley Biden’s Diary to Prison

'Probably not appropriate...'

Posted by Ken Silva
Joe Biden, Ashley Biden
President Joe Biden walks on the beach with daughter Ashley. / PHOTO: AP

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain has reportedly sentenced Aimee Harris to one-month imprisonment for stealing and selling the diary of Ashley Biden, which describes inappropriate sexual behavior by her father, President Joe Biden.

Judge Swain, who was appointed to her seat by Bill Clinton, reportedly called Harris’s actions “despicable” when handling down her sentence Tuesday.

Prosecutors claim that Harris was temporarily residing in Biden’s Florida home in September 2020 when she came across the diary, which allegedly contained “highly personal entries,” including tax records and family photos.

Leaked pages from the diary surfaced in a National File report, revealing sections where Biden allegedly recounted instances of sexual trauma, including suspicions of molestation.

Among these pages, Biden purportedly recalled “showers w/ my dad,” deeming them “probably not appropriate.”

Project Veritas has since released audio of Biden confirmed that the diary belonged to her. Even left-wing fact-checkers have not ruled that the diary does not belong to Biden.

In August 2022, Harris, along with Robert Kurlander, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property from an immediate family member of a former government official who was running for national office.

The guilty plea came after an aggressive investigation against multiple individuals, including Project Veritas journalists who held on the diary but did not publish so over authenticity concerns.

In late 2021, the FBI raided the home of three Project Veritas journalists, including James O’Keefe—implicitly confirming the authenticity of the Ashley Biden diary, and drawing heat from even left-leaning organizations such as the ACLU.

“Unless the government had good reason to believe that Project Veritas employees were directly involved in the criminal theft of the diary, it should not have subjected them to invasive searches and seizures,” Brian Hauss, senior staff attorney with the ACLU’s Speech, Privacy, and Technology Project, said last June in a letter to a federal judge.

The only party to be charged thus far over the diary fiasco are the two people who allegedly tried to sell it: Harris and her partner, Robert Kurlander.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
FBI’s Little Helpers Lobby DOJ to Arrest Thousands of More Jan. 6 Protestors
Next article
Inflation Speeds Up in Latest BLS Data, Fueling New Economic Concerns

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com