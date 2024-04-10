Clinton-Appointed Judge Sentences Woman Who Revealed Ashley Biden’s Diary to Prison

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain has reportedly sentenced Aimee Harris to one-month imprisonment for stealing and selling the diary of Ashley Biden, which describes inappropriate sexual behavior by her father, President Joe Biden.

Judge Swain, who was appointed to her seat by Bill Clinton, reportedly called Harris’s actions “despicable” when handling down her sentence Tuesday.

Prosecutors claim that Harris was temporarily residing in Biden’s Florida home in September 2020 when she came across the diary, which allegedly contained “highly personal entries,” including tax records and family photos.

Leaked pages from the diary surfaced in a National File report, revealing sections where Biden allegedly recounted instances of sexual trauma, including suspicions of molestation.

Among these pages, Biden purportedly recalled “showers w/ my dad,” deeming them “probably not appropriate.”

Project Veritas has since released audio of Biden confirmed that the diary belonged to her. Even left-wing fact-checkers have not ruled that the diary does not belong to Biden.

In August 2022, Harris, along with Robert Kurlander, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property from an immediate family member of a former government official who was running for national office.

The guilty plea came after an aggressive investigation against multiple individuals, including Project Veritas journalists who held on the diary but did not publish so over authenticity concerns.

In late 2021, the FBI raided the home of three Project Veritas journalists, including James O’Keefe—implicitly confirming the authenticity of the Ashley Biden diary, and drawing heat from even left-leaning organizations such as the ACLU.

“Unless the government had good reason to believe that Project Veritas employees were directly involved in the criminal theft of the diary, it should not have subjected them to invasive searches and seizures,” Brian Hauss, senior staff attorney with the ACLU’s Speech, Privacy, and Technology Project, said last June in a letter to a federal judge.

The only party to be charged thus far over the diary fiasco are the two people who allegedly tried to sell it: Harris and her partner, Robert Kurlander.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.