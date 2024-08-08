Quantcast
Thursday, August 8, 2024

FBI Raids Home of Longtime Biden Critic

'There’s no doubt I’m being targeted because of statements I’ve made about U.S. policy in Ukraine...'

Posted by Ken Silva
FBI Office Threat
The FBI Evidence Response Team works outside the FBI building in Kenwood, Ohio. / PHOTO: AP

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Former United Nations weapons inspector Scott Ritter—a longtime critic of Joe Biden, NATO and the Israel—had his home raided by the FBI on Wednesday.

According to Ritter, the raid was related to a suspected violation of the Foreign Agents Registration Act, which requires lobbyists for foreign countries to register with the Justice Department.

“I will tell you right now I am not in violation of the Foreign Agents Registration Act … and hopefully, by executing the search warrant and taking the information that they did, they will rapidly reach that conclusion,” Ritter told reporters outside his home.

“There’s no doubt I’m being targeted because of statements I’ve made about U.S. policy in Ukraine, I’m being targeted because of an effort to improve relations,” he added. “This has a chilling effect on freedom of speech.”

In June, Ritter had his passport seized by U.S. authorities as he traveled to attend an international conference in Russia. Ritter was en route to the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in Russia when feds stripped him of his passport as he tried to board a flight in New York.

Ritter has long been an outspoken critic of Biden’s foreign policy. In 2022, he called Biden “a war criminal” due to his actions in Ukraine.

According to a since-deleted social-media post Ritter, Biden helped Ukraine promote anti-Russian propaganda in order to cover up for Ukrainian war crimes.

“Congratulations America,” he wrote, “we’ve created yet another Presidential war criminal!”

But the bad blood between the two goes back even farther. In 1998, while Biden was in the Senate, Ritter testified before the Senate in his capacity as UN weapons inspector.

At that hearing, Biden chastised him for allegedly failing to do his job well. Biden would later reportedly refuse to have Ritter as a witness during hearings into whether Iraq had weapons of mass destruction. Ritter maintained that Iraq didn’t have WMDs, and he was proven correct.

Ritter does have previous convictions for unlawful contact with a minor and criminal solicitation.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Another Recession Signal: Credit Card Spending Is Slowing Significantly
Next article
Psych Patients for Kamala: Leftist Group Registering Voters at Mental Hospitals

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com