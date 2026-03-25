FBI Director’s Records Were Subpoenaed

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Newly released records showed the Biden administration, through Special Counsel Jack Smith, subpoenaed years of phone records belonging to now-FBI Director Kashyap Patel as part of its sweeping anti-Trump probe.

Released Tuesday by the Senate Judiciary Committee, the records offer yet another sign of how far-reaching the investigation into efforts to question the certification of the 2020 election became.

The documents show Smith subpoenaed Patel’s Verizon account tied to nine phone numbers covering Jan. 1, 2021, through Nov. 23, 2022. A separate request sought records from Oct. 1, 2020, through Feb. 22, 2023.

By that time, Donald Trump was already running for the 2024 presidential election, with Patel among his closest allies.

BREAKING: Jack Smith subpoenaed @Verizon for roughly TWO YEARS' worth of @FBIDirectorKash's private records, including his text and call logs, residential address and credit card number. New subpoenas made public by Chairman @ChuckGrassley, @SenRonJohnson and @SenTedCruz. pic.twitter.com/MgBSblUJRO — Senate Judiciary Republicans (@SenJudiciaryGOP) March 24, 2026

Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley said the records were made public after being turned over by the DOJ and Verizon. Sens. Ron Johnson and Ted Cruz assisted with the release, Grassley noted.

Smith’s request targeted subscriber names, usernames and screen names, along with mailing, service, residential and email addresses tied to the accounts.

The subpoenas also sought local and long-distance connection records, sent and received text messages, length and type of service, IP addresses and even payment methods.

Additional documents, including previously released emails, show DOJ attorneys discussing whether to subpoena Reps. Brian Babin, Andy Biggs and former Reps. Mo Brooks, Matt Gaetz, Paul Gosar, Louie Gohmert and Jody Hice.

Jack Smith's team put together a wish list for Members of Congress they wanted to target. Smith’s team already knew these Members had communicated with President Trump's inner circle. They subpoenaed the Members' private records anyway. pic.twitter.com/u7zIWphDNu — Senate Judiciary Republicans (@SenJudiciaryGOP) March 24, 2026

The disclosures come as congressional investigators and the DOJ continue examining efforts tied to prosecuting Trump over his challenges to the 2020 election.

Smith later brought criminal cases against Trump in Florida and Washington, D.C., though those efforts collapsed after U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon dismissed the case and Trump returned to the White House following the 2024 election.