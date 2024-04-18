FBI Claims White Supremacists Could Team with Islamic Terrorists to Attack Jews

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) An American Nazi-jihadist terrorist alliance: It was an idea pushed after 9/11 by groups such as the FBI, Anti-Defamation League and Southern Poverty Law Center.

Though that leftist propaganda campaign never took hold after 9/11, it looks like the same groups are at it again in the wake of the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel.

Gun Owners of America recently obtained heavily redacted FBI records showing that analysts there are worried about an alliance between the American far right and Islamic terrorists. Noting the one commonality between the two groups—a hatred for Jews—the FBI said in a September 2021 report that such an alliance is unlikely.

“The FBI also assesses Islamist Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTOs) likely are discouraged from collaborating with [right-wing extremist groups] because of animosity and distrust of [those groups],” said the FBI report, which was obtained by GOA and first reported on by ammoland.com.

However, “the FBI further assess some [right-wing terrorists] sympathetic to Islam likely pursue alliance with Islamic extremists,” the report said. The FBI said this risk poses challenges to collecting intelligence.

What the FBI report didn’t mention—at least not in the unredacted sections—is that a previous, supposed post-9/11 alliance between Islamic extremists and Nazis included one of the bureau’s own informants.

Indeed, in 2007 a Marxist Palestinian American by the name of Ziad Shaker al-Jishi struck an alliance with a North Korean loyalist named John Paul Cupp and a white supremacist named Joshua Caleb Sutter—as reported in a wild May 2013 article by NKNews.org.

It turned out, Sutter had been an FBI informant since 2003.

“In 2008 Cupp and Ziad had become involved with the Rural People’s Party and had actually travelled to South Carolina to meet their leader, known as David Woods. Cupp would later say that Woods was a pseudonym for Josh Sutter and that Sutter had been arrested for some offense and had become a government agent,” a white nationalist named Kevin Walsh told NKNews. “Cupp and Ziad had initially thought Woods/Sutter and the RPP were sincere.”

Sutter continued to work as an FBI informant through at least 2021, and there are some suggestions that he still works for the feds today.

Sutter, who’s received more than $100,000 from the FBI, runs a Satanic publishing house in South Carolina—meaning that the FBI has essentially bankrolled his operation.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.