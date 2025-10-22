FBI Agents Who Hunted J6ers Avoids Jail Time for Allegedly Killing Neighbor While Off Duty

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) On Feb. 28, FBI agent Benjamin Spinale reportedly pulled his gun on a young man named Nico Vazquez, who was riding his dirt bike down the street in Stafford County, Virginia.

When Vazquez told his father what had happened, they returned to the area to obtain the name of the street, so they could report Spinale to the local police. But while they were doing so, they were pulled over by a Stafford County deputy. According to NBC Washington, Spinale, who was off duty and in plain clothes at the time, escalated the situation by drawing his weapon and pointing it at the Vazquezes.

That’s when a local Good Samaritan named Jason Chamberlain became involved. Deputies reportedly called Chamberlain a hero for helping them. But for reasons that are still unclear, Spinale wound up shooting and killing him, according to NBC Washington.

“Police said while they were interacting with the young man’s family, Chamberlain got involved and the off-duty agent shot him,” NBC Washington reported on Monday.

FBI agent kills man under suspicious circumstances, gets slap on wrist. Same agent previously pulled his gun on a puppy. pic.twitter.com/UPFmBOKT2Q — Robert Skvarla (@RobertSkvarla) October 22, 2025

Spinale was reportedly charged with two misdemeanor counts of brandishing a firearm, but was not charged for killing Chamberlain.

According to NBC Washington, the incident with the Vazquezes wasn’t the first time the FBI agent brandished a firearm.

“Prosecutors told the court that, in October, a man opened his front door early one morning to pick up a package from his porch. The family’s Labrador retriever puppy ran through the open door and onto the street. Doorbell camera video shows the puppy approaching Spinale, who was walking his two beagles, prosecutors said,” NBC reported.

“Video shows Spinale pulling a gun from his right hip and pointing it at the puppy and the homeowner, who tried to deescalate the situation, prosecutors said. Spinale’s defense attorney claimed the puppy was acting aggressively.”

In yet another incident, Spinale allegedly pulled his gun on three teenagers driving down the road. Spinale’s attorney reportedly said he only flashed his badge, and didn’t pull his gun. Either way, electronic recording devices reportedly found that the teenagers were only going 23 mph in a 25 mph zone.

For all that, Spinale’s punishment is reportedly that he now can’t have a personal firearm. But he’s still allowed to have one for work, and the FBI hasn’t responded to NBC Washington’s inquiries about whether he’s still working for the bureau.

According to court records, Spinale was involved in investigating protestors from the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Hill uprising. His name is on the arrest warrant affidavit for Jan. 6er Kyle Fitzsimons, who was sentenced in July 2023 to 87 months in prison for assaulting law enforcement officers and committing several misdemeanors.

The FBI agent is also notable for participating in the bureau's J6 investigation.https://t.co/wS7eEXqxbX pic.twitter.com/NGSILI8EjV — Robert Skvarla (@RobertSkvarla) October 22, 2025

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.