Quantcast
Tuesday, November 26, 2024

Fauci Still Gets Chauffeur, Security Detail

OpenTheBooks.com estimated that Fauci's pension will exceed $350,000, the largest ever of any federal government employee.

Posted by Editor 1
Anthony Fauci
Anthony Fauci / IMAGE: ABC News

(Jeremy Portnoy, RealClearInvestigations) Taxpayers have spent $15 million on security services for ex-COVID czar Anthony Fauci in the last two years, after he had already returned to life as a private citizen, according to a new report from OpenTheBooks.com.

The security agreement took effect in January 2023 and extended to September 2024. However, the agreement states that the contract could be further extended. OpenTheBooks.com asked the U.S. Marshals Service for clarification, and they didn’t respond.

The price tag includes salaries and benefits for the U.S. Marshals guarding Fauci, a private chauffeur, law enforcement equipment and more.

Fauci—formerly the highest paid of all federal government officials,with a salary of $480,654 in 2022—retired from his position as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in December 2022.

He claimed he still receives death threats from those unhappy with his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

OpenTheBooks.com uncovered the arrangement between the Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Justice through a Freedom of Information request.

The expense comes as the Marshals Service is struggling to protect current government employees. The agency asked Congress for an extra $28.1 million next year to better protect federal judges with its limited staffing resources.

OpenTheBooks.com estimated that Fauci’s pension will exceed $350,000, also the largest ever.

He and his wife, Christine Grady, had a net worth as high as $12.6 million in 2022. That was over $5 million higher than in 2019, before the pandemic began.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Intel Reaches $8B Deal w/ Feds for CHIPS Money, If Spending Bill Can Avoid Repeal

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com