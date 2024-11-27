NIH Official Admits COVID Rules Were Arbitrary, Vax Side Effects Unknown

“I PROBABLY SHOULDN’T BE SAYING THIS OUT LOUD;” @NIH Chief Confesses COVID Health Initiatives Were "COMPLETELY MADE UP” "I don’t even know if these vaccines stop you from getting COVID. They don’t.” Adds, "We're all going to learn [about vaccine safety] when it's too late," as… pic.twitter.com/Zlc0loeQI7 — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) November 25, 2024

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) The National Institutes of Health’s Chief of Data Standards, Raja Cholan, recently revealed to an undercover journalist working for James O’Keefe’s O’Keefe Media Group that COVID-19 rules were arbitrary and that nobody knows the side effects of the vaccine against the virus.

“I probably shouldn’t be saying this out loud,” Cholan said, adding that the COVID-19 health initiatives were “completely made up.”

“I don’t even know if these vaccines stop you from getting [COVID-19]. They don’t,” he said, adding that people are “going to learn [about vaccine safety] when it’s too late.”

He also said that Pfizer & Moderna “are just getting a bunch of money” and that “vaccines were accelerated through the approval.”

“We fly under the radar of being scrutinized… I don’t think I have too much to worry about,” he said.

Cholan also said that Donald Trump’s victory in the 2024 election was a bad sign for the NIH because “it would [have] been better [for the organization]” to have a Democrat in the White House.

“I haven’t gotten the latest COVID shots, and I’m not going to… there’s mixed evidence about if it really does anything,” Cholan said.

He also pointed out that vaccines could be harmful to people’s health, especially if they are young.

“For people that are 30 or under, it really increases your risk for heart conditions. The data does show that… I’m close enough to 30 to where I don’t want to have a heart attack,” he said.

Cholan also stated that “there is some evidence” that the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases “might have funded… a lab in Wuhan, China, to make COVID-19.”

He also criticized the vaccine approval process, stating that the COVID-19 vaccine was not tested.

“The measles vaccine requires several rounds of approval, but the COVID-19 vaccines were accelerated through the approvals for all of us to get our boosters,” Cholan said.

People on Twitter quickly responded to the recently released information by O’Keefe’s team.

“I’m so shocked,” Elon Musk wrote sarcastically.

I’m so shocked 🙄 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 26, 2024

Conservative political commentator Rogan O’Handley also reacted to the recent news.

“The great thing about these videos is now we will soon have a DOJ and FBI that will investigate this corruption,” he wrote.

James O’Keefe dropped another undercover video of an NIH boss saying their Covid protocols and vaccine safety declarations were BS The great thing about these videos is now we will soon have a DOJ and FBI that will investigate this corruption https://t.co/XP7mhw1kiG — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) November 26, 2024

The founder of Infowars, Alex Jones, also claimed that people responsible for pushing the vaccines and masks should be put behind bars.

“More confrontation of what we already knew. We are well past the time to arrest these people. If the Bill Gates/UN/WEF crime syndicate is not stopped, they will launch a new scamdemic soon. It’s us or them,” he wrote.