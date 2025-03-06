Father of 13-Year-Old Cancer Survivor Honored by Trump Calls out Rachel Maddow

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) The father of the 13-year-old cancer survivor who was honored by President Donald Trump responded after Rachel Maddow made nasty comments about the event.

“She needs to shut her mouth if she has nothing nice to say,” Theodis Daniel told the New York Post.

“This lady didn’t even serve time in the military,” he added. “I was on the USS Kitty Hawk. She does not need to put her bad energy on us.”

The MSNBC host tried to claim giving DJ Daniel the honor was “disgusting” and attempted to act as though Trump was making the moment political.

“For the record, and this is disgusting, the president made a spectacle out of praising a young man who thus far survived pediatric cancer, as if the president had something to do with that,” Maddow said.

Theodis Daniel also stated he was appalled when Democrat Rep. Al Green disrupted Trump’s address.

“When [Rep.] Al Green stood up and made that ruckus, I was disgusted,” he told the outlet. “What kind of message is he sending?”

DJ Daniel’s aunt also spoke with the Post, but did not comment on Maddow’s statements.

“I thought it was awesome for my nephew. He deserves it,” Jane Daniel said regarding receiving accolades from the president. “I think that such an honor will help him to reach his goals. If you can accomplish this, you can accomplish anything.”

Theodis and his son visited the Oval Office on Wednesday and met with Trump.

“There’s one more thing I got for you – a big hug,” DJ said to the president.

The moment quickly circulated on social media.

DJ Daniel, newest member of the United States Secret Service, meets President Trump in the Oval Office! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/MshogUuMK9 — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) March 5, 2025

“What a brave young man DJ Daniel is! He’s been through so much… yet his heart is so open and pure,” one X user wrote. A true American!”