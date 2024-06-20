Quantcast
Wednesday, June 19, 2024

Far-Left Daily Beast Collapses, Goes Bankrupt, 70% of Staffers Fired

'We’re currently watching the collapse of The Beast...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
The Daily Beast / PHOTO via The Wrap's Twitter

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) The Daily Beast, the far-left propaganda website, started firing its senior editorial team with nearly 70% of unionized staffers leaving the outlet.

The news came after the Beast implemented voluntary buyouts last month, according to the Wrap.

Media reporter Justin Baragona, political investigations reporter Jose Pagliery, senior national reporter Pilar Melendez, senior reporter Emily Shugerman, and many more were among the senior staffers taking buyouts.

Additionally, it was reported that 25 unionized staffers took the buyouts, equivalent to nearly 70% of the guild, including almost all of the outlet’s senior staffers.

Non-union editorial staffers are expecting another round of layoffs at the end of the month, the news source added.

“We’re currently watching the collapse of The Beast. There is no doubt the site won’t be able to recover from this. One of the first lessons of any company: don’t alienate your core customer and piss them off so much they begin to call for a boycott against your firm,” the Wrap’s source said.

At the end of May, the Daily Beast Union announced negotiated voluntary buyouts for staffers after a leadership overhaul. The buyout applications were intended to hit a $1.5 million reduction threshold. Additional cuts are expected as a complete rebuild of the outlet is conducted.

“With such a generous severance offer, we anticipated a large number of employees would take the voluntary buyout. We are not at all surprised. These numbers allow us to move forward with our plan to secure the financial future of the Beast and rebuild a newsroom that will thrive in the current landscape. It’s always difficult when dedicated employees choose to step away. We thank them and wish them the best in their future endeavors,” the Beast’s spokesperson said.

Union members now have a week to accept the buyout or rescind their application, which could impact the number of staffers leaving the Beast.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Biden’s Own Aides Questioning Flawed 2024 Strategy: ‘That Is Scary’
Next article
Louisiana to Display 10 Commandments in Public Classrooms

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com