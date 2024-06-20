Biden’s Own Aides Questioning Flawed 2024 Strategy: ‘That Is Scary’

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Top Democrats and White House aides are finally coming to their senses, questioning whether President Joe Biden’s 2024 election strategy—hoping voters will simply reject Donald Trump—will actually work.

Several of the aides said that Biden’s uninspiring agenda and plans to exploit the Jan. 6 protests of 2021 are poised to hand the White House back to Trump in 2024, according to interviews conducted by Axios.

“It is unclear to many of us watching from the outside whether the president and his core team realize how dire the situation is right now, and whether they even have a plan to fix it. That is scary,” an unnamed Democrat strategist tied to the Biden campaign told Axios.

According to the outlet, some Biden aides are panicking about raising alarms regarding their losing strategies in meetings due to potential repercussions.

“Even for those close to the center, there is a hesitance to raise skepticism or doubt about the current path, for fear of being viewed as disloyal,” an individual close to the Biden circle told Axios. “There is not a discussion that a change of course is needed.”

These concerns come as the president faces growing polls indicating that he could be on his way to becoming a one-term president.

In addition to these polls, several viral videos show Biden, 81, struggling with mobility and speech—and often appearing confused about his whereabouts.

Much like the 2016 campaign of twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, Biden seems to be relying on the assumption that American voters will reject Trump on the ballot.

In line with this strategy, Biden deployed his top White House aides, Mike Donilon and Jen O’Malley Dillon, to run the 2024 re-election campaign.

Donilon told the New Yorker, “The Democratic Party didn’t want to believe it was a 9/11 election. …I decided, after the election, I would never be part of a presidential campaign that didn’t figure out — with clarity — what it wanted to say and stick to it.”

According to Donilon, Jan. 6—not pressing issues like inflation, immigration, or Biden’s frequent gaffes—would be a key issue in 2024.

“This is Joe Biden’s strategy — and Mike Donilon and his top advisers are in agreement with the president,” the Biden campaign told Axios. “The polling shows that democracy ended up a top issue of concern for voters in 2022, and it will be in 2024.”

Axios’s reporting came just less than a week after some aides questioned whether Biden should have run for president at all in 2020.