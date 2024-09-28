Did Fani’s Ex-Lovebird Go on the Lam to Avoid Subpoena?

(Headline USA) Lawmakers were finally able to issue a congressional subpoena this week to Nathan Wade, the former prosecutor in a Georgia case against former President Donald Trump, after he allegedly evaded the summons.

The House Judiciary Committee has been investigating Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’s prosecution of Trump, which resulted in a sprawling and unprecedented racketeering case against the former president.

The committee announced last Friday that lawmakers would subpoena Wade, who was caught having an inappropriate affair with Willis. The move came after Wade backed out of appearing voluntarily for a scheduled interview with the committee last week.

But according to lawmakers, Wade apparently went into hiding before they could formally deliver the subpoena to him. One lawyer familiar with the matter said Wade was deliberately refusing to accept service of the committee’s summons.

Wade’s evasion led Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, the committee’s chairman, to take the unusual step of asking the U.S. Marshals Service to try to locate Wade.

“The Judiciary Committee has served over 100 subpoenas this Congress,” said Russell Dye, a spokesman for the committee, in a statement.

“We have done so, for the most part, without controversy or the need to use the US Marshals,” Dye added. “Nathan Wade’s evasion of service is extremely unusual and will require the Committee to spend US tax dollars to locate him.”

Six days after the subpoena was issued by the committee, Wade called the U.S. Marshals and finally made an appointment for service, said a source.

Wade was disqualified from serving on the case against Trump this summer after his affair with Willis came to light.

Willis is facing her own potential disqualification after the Georgia Court of Appeals agreed to evaluate whether her inappropriate relationship with Wade tainted her case against Trump.