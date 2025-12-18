Fani Willis Goes Buckwild in Georgia Hearing

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis repeatedly barked at Georgia state senators during a Wednesday hearing investigating allegations of misconduct in her controversial prosecution of President Donald Trump.

Willis, a far-left Democratic prosecutor, lost her temper, swearing and smearing Republican investigators. One viral moment came when she defended billing issues at the center of the probe.

Fani Willis loses her damn mind when presented with documents showing how much money her office paid her lover Nathan Wade during the witch hunt against President Trump: "Why don't you investigate how many times they called me the n word?" pic.twitter.com/luC6E5rORM — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 17, 2025

Investigators are examining potential conflicts of interest in how many hours Nathan Wade, her lover and the attorney she appointed to lead the Trump case, was able to bill Fulton County.

Willis’s case against Trump began unraveling after it was revealed she held a romantic relationship with Wade.

Critics questioned whether Willis benefited personally from Wade’s contract, noting that the two reportedly took vacation trips together. Willis has downplayed the accusations, claiming she reimbursed any expenses, though she has never provided evidence to back the claim.

During the hearing, Willis was shown an invoice from Wade on a projector. She admitted she had not seen the document before the hearing but claimed she allowed him to bill “160 hours a week,” 23 hours per day. She later corrected herself, but the video quickly went viral:

“What I can tell is that I allowed Mr. Wade to bill 160 hours a week and then Mr. Wade would be the first one in the office making sure that my staff arrived. He corrected their behavior. They thought that 8:30 meant 8:30. He taught them that 8:30 means 7:45. “He got there before them. He left after. He taught them how to do this case. And he was a leader to that team and a public servant. And for that, him, like me, has been threatened thousands of times.”

Willis also claimed she has faced threats because she prosecuted Trump:

“You want something to investigate as a legislature, investigate how many times they’ve called me the n-word. Why don’t you investigate that? Why don’t you investigate them writing on my house? Why don’t you investigate the fact that my house has been swatted? If you want something to do with your time, that makes sense. And you can use all this in your campaign ad. You attacked Fani Willis. What have you done, sir? Nothing.”

In addition to the state investigation, Willis is facing probes from the House Judiciary Committee and the Department of Justice.