Family of Murder Victim Slams Biden for Sparing Killer from Death Penalty: ‘Disgusting’

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The grieving family of Donna Major, a beloved bank worker who was killed during a robbery in 2017, is upset with President Joe Biden’s decision to spare her killer from facing the death penalty.

Just days before Christmas, Biden commuted the death sentence of convicted murderer Brandon Council, bringing heartbreak to Major’s family once again.

“She was shown no mercy at all,” said Major’s husband, Danny Jenkins, during a Tuesday interview on Fox News’s Fox & Friends.

“This man walked into the bank, never said two words to her. Shot her three times in total. He went and shot her coworker, Katie Skeen, as well, who was totally defenseless and unaware of anything happening,” Jenkins added.

The widowed husband expressed disbelief at the commutation: “I can’t believe that this is actually happening.”

Jenkins’s remarks came after Biden commuted the death sentences of Council and 36 other individuals.

Council was sentenced to death after he entered the CresCom Bank in Conway, South Carolina, and fatally shot Major. He then reached over the counter and shot Kathryn Skeen, a 36-year-old bank teller.

Major’s daughter, Heather Turner, criticized Biden for his decision, stating that he did not have the decency to reach out and hear the family’s opinion.

“I was angry. I’m still angry,” Turner said. “I am upset that this is even happening—that one man can make this decision without even talking to the victims, without any regard for what we have been through, what we are going through.”

Jenkins shared his discontent with Biden, calling him a “senile old man” who can’t “tie his shoes.”

“It’s absolutely disgusting,” he added.

Major’s younger daughter, Katie Jenkins, echoed her father’s sentiments, stating that her family’s pain is unimaginable.

“We trusted the judicial system. We sat through court. I watched my mother be murdered. I watched her body lying on the ground,” Katie said, affirming Biden “doesn’t have compassion.”

In a press statement, Biden defended his controversial decision to commute death sentences, declaring that he “condemn these murderers, grieve for the victims of their despicable acts, and ache for all the families who have suffered unimaginable and irreparable loss.”

He added, “But guided by my conscience … I am more convinced than ever that we must stop the use of the death penalty at the federal level.”

Critics suggest that the death row commutations are part of a broader initiative by Biden to pardon individuals, including his son, Hunter Biden, from facing accountability for their actions.

Biden is the only president in U.S. history to pardon his son, whose pardon is also the broadest ever, shielding him from federal prosecution for offenses committed over 11 years.