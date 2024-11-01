Ex-Clinton Adviser Predicts Trump Will Win by a ‘Landslide’

(Headline USA) Former Bill Clinton adviser Dick Morris predicted former President Donald Trump will win next Tuesday’s election by a “landslide,” Newsweek reported.



During a Thursday interview on “The Jeff Katz Show,” Morris said he expected Trump to beat Vice President Kamala Harris in all seven of the major swing states.

“I think Trump is going to win, and I don’t think it’s going to be that close,” he said. “I think he’ll win the popular vote narrowly, but that will translate into an electoral landslide.”

Morris went on to cite his former ally Hillary Clinton’s failed campaign against Trump in 2016, and how Trump was able to “wipe out” Clinton despite Clinton winning the popular vote by 2.6%.

“I think that’s what’s going to happen here,” Morris continued. “I think Trump is going to carry all of the swing states, with the possible exception of Wisconsin.”

Morris even predicted Trump might pick up a few surprise states, such as Virginia or Minnesota.

“With those kinds of numbers, I think Trump is going to win about 360 electoral votes, and Harris is going to win about 100 electoral votes. So it’ll be an absolute wipeout,” he said.

When asked why Trump’s campaign has surged over the past few weeks, Morris argued Harris’s attempts to portray him as an out-of-touch “elite billionaire” haven’t worked.

“Trump looks great,” the former Democrat strategist admitted, bringing up Trump’s recent visit to a Pennsylvania McDonald’s and his recent campaign photo-op with a Trump-themed garbage truck.

Morris’s comments come just days after Trump took the lead in the RealClearPolitics average of national polls for the first time since Harris became the Democratic nominee. Trump now leads Harris 48.4% to 48.3% as of Oct. 26.

RealClearPolitics’s polling calculations predict Trump ultimately will win the popular vote and the Electoral College count with 312 electoral votes, barring any shock results elsewhere.

Trump-backers be warned, however: Recent red-wave projections, such as the 2022 midterm election, have failed to take into account Democrats’ mail-in ballot strategies and other vote-boosting tactics.

Morris, meanwhile, has not been known for his prowess in election prognostication.

The longtime Fox News contributor was infamously axed following his 2012 forecast of a Mitt Romney “landslide” that failed to come to fruition.