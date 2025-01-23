LOL: Never-Trumper Fumes Over Amy Klobuchar’s Positive Account of Trump Interaction

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Somebody should do a wellness check on Tim Miller, the insufferable Never-Trump ringleader, who couldn’t stomach a Democrat senator speaking fondly of President Donald Trump.

Miller—a podcast host, MSNBC mouthpiece and former “Republican” operative—threw a hissy fit after Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., had nothing but kind words to describe her encounter with Trump.

Klobuchar joined Trump and former President Joe Biden for a ride in The Beast from the White House to the U.S. Capitol for Monday’s inauguration. “I bet you wish you were in there,” Klobuchar reminisced in an interview with MSNBC.

Miller, visibly outraged, barked at Klobuchar on Tuesday’s episode of The Bulwark podcast, which he co-hosts.

“You bet I wish I was in the car with Donald Trump?” Miller bemoaned, mocking Klobuchar’s comments about the presidential ride.

“Your options in this situation are stern, silent, respect for the institution and your duties—that’s one option; or protest or speaking to his face and say, ‘You are not going to do this,’ you know to whatever group you harangue him about,” Miller pontificated.

“Those are the options, not like, ‘Oh, yeah. It’s nice. Wasn’t it cool? I got to be in the limo during the transition.’ No!” Miller added, visibly aggravated.

Later in the podcast, Miller suggested he wanted to see Klobuchar physically attack Trump.

“Where is the Amy Klobuchar that threw a comb at a staffer I guess is my question,” Miller asked. “That’s the Amy Klobuchar I wanted to see in the limousine, not the ‘Oh, let’s make nice with Donald Trump and pretend like he might invite me back to the Oval Office, we’re going to be able to do business together.’”

“F**k that!” Miller concluded.

Miller sure knows a thing or two about how to rebuke Trump—he’s made a whole career out of bashing MAGA.

Miller is a former spokesperson for the Mitt Romney-led Republican National Committee and author of the anti-Trump manifesto, Why We Did It: A Travelogue from the Republican Road to Hell.

He frequently appears regularly on the struggling MSNBC and has a social media presence where he does nothing but rant about—surprise—Trump.