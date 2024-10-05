Quantcast
Saturday, October 5, 2024

Experts Warn of Oct. 21 Bird Flu ‘Summit’ that Resembles Pre-COVID Event 201

'Scary scenarios designed to either influence or suppress voting patterns in NYC...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Chicken
A chicken looks in the barn at Honey Brook Farm in Schuylkill Haven, Pa. / Republican-Herald via AP

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) It was recently revealed that bureaucrats in New York City planned a bird flu “summit” at the end of October.

This event resembles a pre-COVID-19 Event 201 and could become a new October surprise.

BREAKING – Full-Scale H5N1 Bird Flu exercise planned for Oct 21st in New York City. The International Bird Flu Summit in Washington, D.C., reveals the planned exercise will include 2 NYC hospitals and multiple agencies to “test H5N1 related protocols.” We’ve previously learned that the Biopharmaceutical Complex likes to hold ‘drills’ before the real event,” McCullough Foundation wrote on Twitter.

In its exclusive report, the Defender reported that Gingko Biosecurity sponsored the summit. On its website, Gingko Biosecurity stated that it is “building and deploying the next-generation infrastructure and technologies that global leaders need to predict, detect and respond to a wide variety of biological threats.”

The Defender also cited multiple sources related to the spread of bird flu propaganda. However, epidemiologist Nicholas Hulscher said that people should not be afraid of bird flu outbreaks around the world.

“The current outbreaks of H5N1 among animal populations have not resulted in mass mortality with the exception of government-mandated culling,” he told the news source. “Genotype B3.13, the currently circulating strain in U.S. cattle, is currently a very mild illness for humans. There has never been a reported human H5N1 death in the U.S.”

Dr. Clayton J. Baker, an internal medicine physician who previously wrote an article about bird flu possibly becoming an October surprise, told the Defender that all of the reports by the mainstream media are nothing more than “fear porn.”

“New York City Bird Flue Full-Scale Dry Run–October 21, just Four Days before Early Voting Starts. Scary scenarios designed to either influence or suppress voting patterns in NYC. Tabletop and institutional exercises juice fear into the system with the major goal of pushing more avian influenza vaccines. Fear-selling vaccines has been a major pandemic marketing theme,” Dr. Peter A. McCullough wrote in his Twitter post.

McCullough may be right about the election meddling in New York City. Headline USA reported that New Yorkers may vote for Donald Trump this election.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
