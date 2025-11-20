EXCLUSIVE: Becerra Refuses Headline USA’s Questions About Inactive Law License

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Former Health Secretary Xavier Becerra refused to answer Headline USA’s questions Wednesday regarding accusations that his law license was “inactive” when he litigated a high-profile redistricting case.

Becerra, a current candidate for California governor and former state attorney general, said he could not comment ‘right now’ when reached by phone, leaving his law license status unresolved.

Headline USA had asked Becerra to address a tweet by America First Legal President Gene Hamilton, who accused Becerra of filing legal documents despite his law license being inactive.

Hamilton shared a screenshot of a document electronically signed by Becerra that lists his law license as “CA State Bar No. 118517.” However, a bar search shows the license is currently “inactive.”

Oh fun… So, two days ago, when you filed documents in federal court in the redistricting litigation on behalf of clients, were you too busy preparing to announce this new campaign to realize you aren't currently licensed to practice law in California? @StateBarCA https://t.co/ixbFTHIHRf pic.twitter.com/BJEDc6bnN8 — Gene Hamilton (@GeneHamiltonUSA) November 19, 2025

It is unclear whether the bar records are fully updated, and Becerra did not clarify the matter during the call. Attorneys are required to maintain an active license to represent clients in court.

Headline USA independently verified that Becerra filed a document Monday titled “Proposed Cervantes Intervenor-Defendants,” asking a federal judge to allow a group of private individuals to join the lawsuit as defendants.

The case was filed by Republicans in the U.S. District Court for Central California against Gov. Gavin Newsom in response to Proposition 50, a controversial measure to redraw the state’s congressional districts ahead of the 2026 presidential election.

Becerra argued the proposed defendants were not originally part of the lawsuit but could be affected by its outcome.

The six Democratic voters listed as intervenors are Clarissa Cervantes, Antonio Madrigal, Jose Antonio Moreno Jr., Dr. Ines Ruiz-Huston, Dr. Gary Segura and Isabel Solis.

The lawsuit itself was filed by Assemblyman David Tangipa, a Republican representing Sacramento, along with the California Republican Party and 18 GOP voters. It blasts Proposition 50 as in violation of the 14th and 15th amendments of the Constitution.

Specifically, the plaintiffs are seeking an injunction to block the new district maps so the current map remains in place temporarily ahead of the 2026 election.

Newsom supported the ballot measure in response to redistricting efforts in Texas, which were blocked by a three-judge panel.