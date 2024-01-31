Former Trump Official in Critical Condition after Being Shot in D.C. Carjacking

(Molly Bruns, Headline USA) Former Trump administration official Mike Gill was shot in the head Monday during a deadly carjacking in Washington D.C. and remains in critical condition, according to the Post Millennial.

Gill, a husband and father of three children, was about to pick up his wife from work around 5:45 p.m. on Monday when the assailant shot him in his vehicle.

Gill managed to exit his vehicle and collapsed on the sidewalk just outside of his car.

“We can confirm that Mike Gill was the victim of a shooting at the 900 block of K Street Northwest on Monday evening and is in critical condition,” a spokesperson for the family said. “Out of respect for the family, we have nothing additional to add at this time.”

The location put Gill less than a mile from the White House at the time of the attack.

From October 2016 to November 2019, Gill served under former presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump as the chief operations officer for the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. He is currently the senior vice president for capital markets at the Housing Policy Council.

The suspected shooter killed a second driver, Alberto Vasquez Jr., in his spree, even after Vasquez complied with the demand to hand over the keys to his vehicle, the New York Daily News reported.

“They gave up the keys and, for whatever reason, the guy still shot him and ended up killing my son,” Vazquez’s mother, Antoinette Walker, told NBC Washington.

The culprit was later shot to death by police in New Carrolton, Maryland, after approaching them with two firearms.

Officials reported that the suspect was likely suffering from a mental breakdown, and did not start the carjacking spree for material gain, according to the Daily Wire.

However it follows several other recent scares involving political figures as the nation’s capital, under the stewardship of Democrat Mayor Muriel Bowser, experiences a horrifying surge in violent crime.

Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, was carjacked by three armed attackers in October outside of his apartment building in the city’s Navy Yard area, less than a mile from the U.S. Capitol.

And Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., was assaulted by a homeless man last February while riding in an elevator in her apartment building.

Fortunately, members of the Biden family—including the president’s extended family—have nothing to fear due to their elite status. Naomi Biden, the eldest daughter of Hunter Biden and granddaughter to President Joe Biden, endured a scare in November outside her Georgetown residence after the Secret Service fired on three individuals who were attempting to break into their unmarked vehicle.

Bowser reassured the public that there was “no ongoing threat” pertaining to the attack on Gill during a press conference Tuesday with officials from D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department Tuesday.

“The violence we saw yesterday was senseless and tragic and we know that two families are experiencing an unimaginable tragedy,” she said.

It was unclear whether Bowser was referring to Gill or to the yet-unnamed assailant who died as a result of the crime spree.

Twitter users demanded for justice for Gill and the other victims, calling out high-ranking officials for ignoring D.C.’s rising crime rates.

“U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves would rather prosecute J6 protestors every single day instead of prosecuting violent criminals,” tweeted Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga. “No one is safe in Washington DC.”

“Is D.C. turning into crime central?” said Twitter user Oscar Herrera. “That’s our capital.”

“Obviously DC needs more anti gun laws for criminals to violate,” another user said. “If decent people could defend themselves there it would quickly become a much safer place.”

Headline USA’s Ben Sellers contributed to this report.