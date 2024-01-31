Quantcast
WATCH: Top White House Official Trashes Kamala, Admits Biden’s Health is Declining

'There was a debate about removing her from the ticket, but sadly they didn’t. She's not popular, but you can’t remove the first black lady to be vice president from the Goddamn presidential ticket...'

Posted by Ken Silva

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Undercover journalist James O’Keefe released one of his juiciest scoops to date on Wednesday, publishing footage of a senior White House official who unwittingly admitted that Joe Biden’s health is in decline, Kamala Harris is highly unlikeable and Michelle Obama will not be running for President.

The White House official in question is Charlie Kraiger, who’s reportedly a cybersecurity policy analyst and foreign affairs desk officer at the White House.

Kraiger apparently thought he was on a date with O’Keefe, whose dark-rimmed glasses and died hair somehow fooled the security expert. Sipping on a glass of wine, Kraiger spilled secrets about the gossip happening behind closed doors at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

When O’Keefe asked Kraiger whether Biden has dementia, he said no—but admitted the President’s mental health decline is obvious.

“I don’t think he has that clinically yet, but he’s definitely slowing down,” Kraiger said.

“Do they get that?” O’Keefe asked, prompting Kraiger to say: “They probably do, but no one in modern history has ever said, like, ‘We’re not going to renominate the President for a second term.’”

Kraiger had harsher words for Harris.

“She will be the vice president nominee. There was a debate about removing her from the ticket, but sadly they didn’t. She’s not popular, but you can’t remove the first black lady to be vice president from the Goddamn presidential ticket,” he said.

“Like what kind of message are you going to send to like African American voters … People would be like, ‘What the f—?’ Like she’s a woman and she’s multiracial.”

Kraiger added that either Biden or Harris should be replaced, but that’s not likely to happen. He also said that presidential dark horse Michelle Obama has no plans on running.

“I had a meeting with Michelle Obama … Someone asked her, ‘Will you ever run for office?’ And she said, ‘No,’ empathically. She was like, ‘I’ve seen all this shit my husband has had to go through and that does not interest me,’” he said.

After having enough gossip, O’Keefe took off his glasses and revealed his true identity.

“What would people think about the cybersecurity specialist at the White House sitting across the table from James O’Keefe?” the undercover journalist asked.

Kraiger insisted that the White House’s cybersecurity is top notch before leaving the restaurant.

O’Keefe said he’ll release more footage Thursday about their interactions after his true identity was known.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.

