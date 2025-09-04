Wednesday, September 3, 2025

Ex-Staffer Sues California Speaker, Alleging Retaliation for Reporting Bribery

'Speaker Rivas retaliated against Ms. Moreno for reporting illegal, unethical, and harassing conduct...'

Posted by Headline USA Editor
California State Capitol
The California State Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. / PHOTO: AP

(Headline USAA former press secretary for California’s Assembly speaker sued one of the state’s most prominent politicians, accusing him of firing her in retaliation for reporting alleged bribery and other misconduct.

In the lawsuit filed Tuesday, former staffer Cynthia Moreno said she submitted a complaint to the Legislature earlier this year, accusing Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas — as well as his brother Rick Rivas — of bribery and other ethical violations.

Moreno filed another report last year to accuse a former staffer of sexual harassment, according to the lawsuit filed in the Superior Court for Sacramento County.

She alleges she was retaliated against by being denied a pay raise, falsely accused of misconduct and then fired last month.

“Speaker Rivas retaliated against Ms. Moreno for reporting illegal, unethical, and harassing conduct,” the lawsuit says. “Speaker Rivas did not simply terminate Ms. Moreno’s employment, but used the power of his office to retaliate against her publicly.”

Moreno is seeking a public apology, back pay and benefits, and to be rehired in the Assembly.

Rick Rivas, a political strategist, did not respond to a phone call and text message seeking comment. Robert Rivas and the Assembly denied wrongdoing.

Elizabeth Ashford, Rivas’ campaign spokesperson, said in a statement that the speaker had “no role” in Moreno’s employment. Moreno’s lawsuit is “an attempt by a former employee to force a payout,” Ashford said.

“The vast conspiracy theories included in this filing are absolutely false,” she said. “We will fight these false and defamatory claims aggressively, and we are confident they will be seen for what they are: absolutely meritless.”

The suit contends Moreno was stripped of job responsibilities after reporting sexual harassment allegations last year that were substantiated by the Workplace Conduct Unit, which reviews misconduct complaints against lawmakers and staff. The former staffer said Moreno’s allegations were not substantiated.

The Assembly Rules Committee notified the press last month that Moreno was terminated after the unit substantiated allegations that she “repeatedly made inappropriate comments of a sexual nature” to various staffers. The committee did not disclose details of the allegations against her. She was fired because of the allegations, “her lack of candor during the investigation” and “the high-visibility” of her position, the committee wrote in a partially redacted letter.

Lia Lopez, the rules committee’s chief administrative officer, called Moreno’s complaint “a total fabrication.”

“I am confident that Ms. Moreno’s claims regarding ‘unethical or illegal practices’ by Speaker Rivas or his brother and complaints about current Assembly employees will be disproven in a court of law,” she said in a statement.

The Workplace Conduct Unit independently investigated allegations of Moreno’s inappropriate conduct, Lopez said. She said Rivas recused himself from the investigation or any decisions on the case.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press

 

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Marines Conduct War Games in Puerto Rico as Tensions with Venezuela Escalate

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com