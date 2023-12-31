Quantcast
Sunday, December 31, 2023

Ex-Obama Advisor Issues Ominous Warning Against Blocking Trump from Ballots 

'I have very, very strong reservations about all of this...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
David Axelrod
David Axelrod / IMAGE: FRONTLINE PBS | Official via YouTube

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) A former advisor to Barack Obama issued a dire warning against leftist efforts to block former President Donald Trump from appearing on Republican primary ballots. 

David Axelrod, former senior advisor to then-President Obama, warned that blocking Republicans from voting for Trump “would rip the country apart.”

“I have very, very strong reservations about all of this. I do think it would rip the country apart if he were actually prevented from running because tens of millions of people want to vote for him,” Axelrod said Friday on CNN’s Erin Burnett OutFront.

“I think if you are going to beat Donald Trump, you’re going probably have to do it at the poll,” he added. 

Axelrod’s remarks followed the Colorado Supreme Court’s ruling to block Trump from the state’s primary ballot, citing his alleged involvement in a Jan. 6 “insurrection” as disqualifying him from holding public office.  

The judges, all appointed by Democratic governors, cited the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. Trump, however, has not been indicted or convicted of such an offense.  

During his interview, Axelrod, a Democrat, stated that current anti-Trump ballot efforts inadvertently validate Trump’s assertion that the left is seeking to obstruct his third presidential bid. 

“He wanted to set up a construct that has worked very well for him, which says that: ‘They are coming after him because he is running for president and they’re trying to prevent him from being president,’” Axelrod added. 

He specifically highlighted the Maine State Secretary Shenna Bellows’s and Colorado’s highest court’s decisions to block Trump from their respective state’s primary ballots as “blatant” examples that will bolster Trump’s already-strong position within the Republican primary. 

“We have run this experiment. He’s only gained since he started getting indicted. What you thought might be kryptonite for him has turned out to be battery packs,” Axelrod concluded, before predicting the Supreme Court shutting down attempts to remove Trump from primary ballots. 

